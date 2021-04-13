OU School of Music to hold virtual concert featuring Women's Chorus, Men's Glee Club

The OU School of Music will hold a virtual concert featuring the Women’s Chorus and the Men’s Glee Club April 17.
The concert, conducted by Associate Director of Choral Activities David Howard, will feature two pieces — “Chichester Psalms” by Leonard Bernstein and “Rejoice in the Lamb, Op. 30” by Benjamin Britten.
Howard said students are enjoying preparing each piece.
“[The pieces] are fun, and they're beautiful,” Howard said. “One of the pieces is by Leonard Bernstein, who wrote Westside Story, so there's a lot of West Side Story flavor in that music. The other piece sets a poem by an 18th century poet who was brilliant, but also a little bit manic. The composers captured it very well, and it's very youthful and rhythmic.”
The choirs will perform in Sharp Concert Hall and will be joined by three faculty members — Adam Pajan on the organ, Gaye Leblanc-Germain on the harp and Benjamin Holmes on percussion.
The concert will also feature Howard’s 11-year-old son Ian Thomas Howard as a guest soloist who will sing a male soprano solo in “Chichester Psalms.”
Due to COVID-19 precautions, students will be singing in masks and will be socially distanced throughout the house of Sharp Concert Hall as all participants cannot fit on stage safely.
“It's a big challenge, but the students are fantastic and they're overcoming all of that. It's going to be wonderful,” Howard said.
The live stream is free and will be available at 7 p.m. April 17 on the OU School of Music’s website.
“It's just great music,” Howard said. “It doesn't matter if you're really well versed in classical music or not, you're going to enjoy it and it's going to be beautiful.”
