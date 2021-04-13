You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU School of Music to hold virtual concert featuring Women's Chorus, Men's Glee Club

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Catlett Music Center

The Catlett Music Center on Jan. 21.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The OU School of Music will hold a virtual concert featuring the Women’s Chorus and the Men’s Glee Club April 17. 

The concert, conducted by Associate Director of Choral Activities David Howard, will feature two pieces —  “Chichester Psalms” by Leonard Bernstein and “Rejoice in the Lamb, Op. 30” by Benjamin Britten. 

Howard said students are enjoying preparing each piece. 

“[The pieces] are fun, and they're beautiful,” Howard said. “One of the pieces is by Leonard Bernstein, who wrote Westside Story, so there's a lot of West Side Story flavor in that music. The other piece sets a poem by an 18th century poet who was brilliant, but also a little bit manic. The composers captured it very well, and it's very youthful and rhythmic.”

The choirs will perform in Sharp Concert Hall and will be joined by three faculty members —  Adam Pajan on the organ, Gaye Leblanc-Germain on the harp and Benjamin Holmes on percussion. 

The concert will also feature Howard’s 11-year-old son Ian Thomas Howard as a guest soloist who will sing a male soprano solo in “Chichester Psalms.”

Due to COVID-19 precautions, students will be singing in masks and will be socially distanced throughout the house of Sharp Concert Hall as all participants cannot fit on stage safely. 

“It's a big challenge, but the students are fantastic and they're overcoming all of that. It's going to be wonderful,” Howard said. 

The live stream is free and will be available at 7 p.m. April 17 on the OU School of Music’s website

“It's just great music,” Howard said. “It doesn't matter if you're really well versed in classical music or not, you're going to enjoy it and it's going to be beautiful.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments