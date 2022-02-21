OU School of Drama to present 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream' with modern 'twists'

OU Helmerich School of Drama will perform Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is Shakespeare’s most popular, lyrical, wondrous and humorous play, perfect for those that could use a little crazy, funny love, according to the OU University Theatre website.
The play is directed by Judith Pender, professor and performance area coordinator, who teaches acting and directing.
Actors in the play said there will be twists on Shakespeare's original writing, such as Lysander, the male love interest being played by senior acting major Sarah Santamaria, and a twist on the queen of the fairies, Titania, played by senior acting major Alyssa Carrasco.
“Sometimes you can't change the roles like that because of rights, but because it's Shakespeare and he's been dead for a million years. You can basically do whatever you want,” Santamaria said.
Santamaria said Pender wanted to do something different with the original play and held casting calls for all genders for all roles.
“Because those shows are super old, they've been done a million times,” Santamaria said. “Why would we not do it in a way that reflects the community that we have here?”
Alyssa Carrasco said her character, Titania, is changed in concept. Carrasco said she goes under a spell to make her fall in love with the first person she sees, which is a cruel joke played on her by the king.
“We've switched it up to where Titania knows everything that's going on with the help of her fairies, so she's not getting taken advantage of, but she's letting the team think that he's in the right … in order for him to learn his lessons so that the world can go back in order,” Carrasco said.
Carrasco said this change is a big turn in the plot structure.
“I think that's how all Shakespeare should be done nowadays, because Shakespeare has been done so many times. It's fun to alternate the world that they're living in,” Carrasco said.
Abigail Lotspeich, senior costume design major, said she strives to suspend disbelief and immerse the audience into the show.
“You want people to get enthralled by (the play) and the costume design helps make that a possibility,” Lotspeich said. “It’s an escape for the night. The big thing about theater is the escapism.”
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will show at 8 p.m. Feb. 25-26 and March 3-5 at the Weitzenhoffer Theatre, 563 Elm Ave. Matinee showings are at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, March 6. The show contains some adult content.
Tickets are available on the University Theatre website and by calling the box office at 405-325-4101. On demand video will be available.
“I hope that people like Shakespeare,” Carrasco said. “I know for myself, I was not really a Shakespearean actor. I wouldn't consider myself as one. But this show has made me like Shakespeare. I really want to just transport people into a magical world and let everyone have a good time and watch some people fall in love.”
