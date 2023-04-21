OU School of Drama play ‘Marie Antoinette’ reflects on class disparity through historical lens

University of Oklahoma’s Helmerich School of Drama presents “Marie Antoinette,” a play that serves as an examination of the extravagant life of the French queen.
Playwright David Adjmi tells the story of the leader tied to the phrase “let them eat cake” through a narrative of Marie Antoinette's time as ruler of France, the French Revolution and the events leading up to her execution.
P.K. Kaya was one of two dramaturgs for Marie Antoinette. Dramaturgs are an essential part of a production and are tasked with guiding the historical and thematic elements of a show in a way that meaningfully serves the production's desired purpose.
Kaya said the play makes use of the French Revolution as a historical moment to jump into certain topics and themes that are the playwright’s main purpose.
“We call it a ‘springboard history’ approach to telling the story of the French Revolution through Marie Antoinette's eyes,” Kaya said. “Meaning we're going to take the history but we're just going to use it to propel off into what we actually want to talk about.”
Marie Antoinette explores the trajectory of a beloved figurehead turned public enemy, and the idea of what power means in a society. Kaya said the show emphasizes the reality of class disparity and hopes that the show encourages audience members to evaluate themselves through a lens of privilege.
“When we think of the French Revolution, we think of class disparity, first and foremost,” Kaya said. “The United States' wealth gap is actually worse than the wealth gap was right before the French Revolution, so that’s a very relevant thing.”
Though the show depicts stories from long ago, Kaya said the French Revolution is used as a point of self-examination for the audience. Kaya describes Marie Antoinette as “the enemy of equality,” and wonders how the historical content can push the audience toward an examination of their own political participation.
“How do you conduct revolution in a way that is effective, humane and actually has a good outcome? Something that is very inherent in telling the revolution from the enemy's story, is that Marie Antoinette is rich, and she is the enemy of equality,” Kaya said. “You can't dehumanize the people in power because that gives them more power. Inequality is inherently inequal to everyone, including those in power. She's just as trapped, it’s just that she's also the problem.”
With Marie Antoinette as the show’s protagonist, the show emphasizes her “blind spots” as a political leader. Kaya hopes the audience can use the perspective to analyze their own political and analytical shortcomings.
“I'd love for them to come away from the show more thoughtful about how they view those in power, being thoughtful about what blind spots they have,” Kaya said. “As Americans, we in this world have a lot of privilege that maybe we can’t see. We have a lot of blind spots similar to (Marie Antoinette’s). Viewing how we conduct our own rebellions and revolutions and daily life, just being thoughtful about those things is very important.”
Senior acting major Elyssa Armenta plays Marie Antoinette in the show. She said that an especially relevant theme is the way the show uses satire to emphasize a life of decadence.
“It pokes fun at elitism, which I think we need right now,” Armenta said. "We're constantly bombarded with these bigots that rule the country and (the production) shows that.”
Jon Young is the interim School of Drama director and artistic director of “Marie Antoinette.” Young said that the show brings a contemporary approach to a historical moment through use of modern language.
“The highlight of it is the fact that it's obviously a retelling of the historical aspects of her life and her role as the queen of France,” Young said. “In a way that the playwright sort of tied it into the modern decadence that we certainly see in our society today. There's an interesting parallel between her life and what we sort of see in terms of our lives today.”
Marie Antoinette opens at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21, with additional shows at 8 p.m. on April 22, 27, 28 and 29, and at 3 p.m. on April 23 and 30 in the Weitzenhoffer Theatre. The production contains adult content. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.
