OU School of Dance joins Oklahoma City Ballet this Friday for their annual Ballet Under the Stars performance at Scissortail Park.
Ballet Under the Stars is a free event held by Oklahoma City Ballet that showcases a range of performances from contemporary to classical ballet. Friday marks the event’s fourth year being held. Pre-performance activities include giveaways and a family dance class.
The event features professional dancers from Oklahoma City Ballet alongside students from the company’s Yvonne Chouteau School and from OU School of Dance. Students from OU’s Oklahoma Festival Ballet will perform an excerpt from "Serenade," a neoclassical ballet arranged and choreographed by co-founder of the New York City Ballet, George Balanchine.
While many famous ballets are choreographed using professional dancers, "Serenade" was created using students. The piece, set to a score of Tchaikovsky, began as a lesson on technique and over time was shaped by unexpected rehearsal events in the studio, such as a student arriving late or falling during rehearsal.
"Serenade" was first performed by students of The School of American Ballet in 1934 and has since been performed by dance companies and schools worldwide.
Jenifer Ringer, former principal dancer for the New York City Ballet and member of the George Balanchine Trust, staged the piece for OU.
Kira Robinson is a senior ballet performance major and member of Oklahoma City Ballet II. Robinson will perform in "Serenade" on Friday and said that she hopes audience members will feel rejuvenated after the performances.
“I hope people find our dancing to be relatable, and they leave with a sense of inspiration and hopefulness, and also joy and sentimentality,” Robinson told the OU Daily.
This year marks Robinson’s second year participating in Ballet Under the Stars but her third in attendance.
“I went the year before last, and I thoroughly enjoyed it and I didn’t even dance in it,” Robinson said. “There’s something in it for everyone.”
Junior ballet performance major Julian Cottrell said the event is an opportunity for the community to see the scope of dance in the area.
“I’m excited for (the audience) to see that there is a lively ballet community in the OKC metro,” Cottrell said. “Every year when they have this OKC Ballet show, it’s a good reminder that they are very legitimate, OU Dance is very legitimate, and I feel like us coming together is a very powerful representation of how ballet is good in the state of Oklahoma.”
In previous years, the event brought a crowd of three to five thousand people. Those who attend this year’s event are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs for a relaxing evening of dance and music.
Ballet Under the Stars will begin at 5:30 p.m. this Friday at Scissortail Park, 300 SW 7th St. in Oklahoma City. The performances will begin at 7 p.m.
