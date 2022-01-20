OU Rug Making Club provides creative outlet for students, sees rapid growth amid pandemic

It all started with an email thread.
The subject line of the OU mass email sent in late September to thousands of students was “Rug, Rug, Who’s There?: Join a new club on campus!” It opened similarly, with a chant-like repetition of “rug” in all capital letters. By the end of the fall semester, the Rug Making Club had turned into one of the largest art clubs on campus.
Freshman Aksel Sozudogru and sophomore Prakhyat Rachamalla, the founders of the Rug Making Club, initially guessed around 20 to 30 people would sign up for the group. Within two weeks, the club’s GroupMe had around 300 members. Within a month, the executive team had grown from two people to nine. Shortly after, it gained funding from SGA.
“I started the club so we can all enjoy (rug making) together,” Sozudogru, a computer science freshman, said. “And now we get to.”
The art of rug making has recently sewn itself into the mainstream through TikTok, a social media app based on short videos. Julian Armstrong, an artist in San Antonio, claims to have posted the first “viral” video of rug making, which has garnered more than 1 million views since being posted in August 2020.
While rug-making has been around for hundreds of years in various methods, including simple at-home ‘rag rugs’ that sparked interest this year, the rug making that’s gone viral uses the method called “tufting.”
With tufting, clumps of yarn are pulled through a fabric backing in a design using a tufting needle or gun. A tufting gun makes the process particularly quick and efficient, leading many rug makers to purchase them and start selling their art. For example, the website tuftinggun.com reported a 648 percent increase in sales of the tool in late 2020 compared to the same time in 2019.
Since the tufting method went viral, rug making has become a massive method of expression and content creation on social media. It was through these platforms that Sozudogru and Rachamalla first became passionate about rug making.
Sozudogru was initially interested in custom shoemaking in high school in Turkey, even designing a few of his own. That led him to social media that focused on fashion and creating your own clothes. Quickly, he found his way to rug making.
“I fell down a wormhole of makers,” Sozudogru said.
Entranced by the videos, Sozudogru watched as rug makers took tufting guns to rapidly create massive projects. He quickly showed them to his friend, Rachamalla, and the pair began to weave a plan of their own. The pair initially met in Armenia, where they attended school together. After coming to OU, the two reunited and soon began planning out their new endeavor.
‘You don’t have to be good at it.’
While rug-making can generate random beauty, its popularity during the pandemic was anything but random. The craft, along with other art projects people could do at home, saw a significant rise in the past few years, art therapist and previous OU professor Aimee Rook said.
Rook explained that while the pandemic had everyone hidden away at home, people had to look for new ways to get out of their minds and interact with other people. Social media played a large part, especially videos of artists showing how they create their pieces.
“Witnessing and being around creative activity can be energizing for people,” Rook said. “It can bring levity to life.”
When you watch another person create something or do something with their bodies, you naturally start to imagine what it would be like if you did that, Rook explained. She said that practice can “get you in touch with your body” and ground you in the real world and out of your head for a moment.
At-home crafting saw a rise among college students in particular throughout the pandemic, said Soni Parsons, another art therapist and previous OU professor. Being at home more often and away from campus and regular classes led to more students experimenting with arts and crafts.
“Everything is so structured as a college student,” Parsons said. “It can be freeing to break out of that.”
Parsons emphasized that creating something for yourself or a loved one that wouldn’t be graded could be healing for college students. Typically, the idea of arts and crafts was “packed away as a childhood behavior,” Rook explained. Sometimes, that could be because “someone said (the student) was bad at it,” Parsons said.
“The thing is, you don’t have to be good at it,” Parsons said. “You can just do it.”
When Sozudogru first began making rugs, he looked at some of the more traditional styles where he grew up.
“Coming from Turkey, you’re actually always exposed to carpets,” Sozudogru said, further explaining that much of the art he first saw was in Istanbul, where he grew up.
Through his family, Sozudogru was shown various carpet art styles and how they were created throughout Turkey, Iran and other countries in the region. While many of the carpets were more expensive than those he saw on social media, they were gorgeous pieces of his culture to him.
“Carpet making … is kind of in my blood,” Sozudogru said.
When he dove into carpet and rug making, he focused more on “funky and colorful designs” as opposed to the classical styles he had grown up with. He found himself loving all rug designs, from iconic fictional characters to complex album covers to simple, bright letters to hang on the walls.
By embracing the community of rug makers on social media, Sozudogru wove a path to be with people that had been unavailable at the start of the pandemic. For a while, social media had been the only way people could talk to one another, Parsons explained.
Additionally, as people moved back home, there was less compartmentalization of activities related to certain places. Instead, you could — and often had to — do everything at home, which then turned some homes into places where people felt they were meant to do arts and crafts that they would normally relegate to other places or even times of their lives, Rook said.
“Home suddenly became a freeing place,” Rook said.
At-home crafting also became a source of success and project completion for people, especially college students who were previously relying on grades and test scores for that validation, Rook explained. Rug making was particularly attractive, as it was a quicker craft that seemingly required less raw talent than other types of art might.
“Most importantly,” Rook said, “You can feel like you’ve accomplished something during that time when everything was crazy.”
‘Empathy for imperfection.’
The Rug Making Club’s rapid growth can be credited to the sense of isolation students have felt since the pandemic began, Rook said. After graduating high school in Dubai during a pandemic, Rachamalla said he felt like he missed out on a lot of human interaction before starting college.
“It was really important to me that we make this club as accessible as possible,” Rachamalla said. “Whether it’s during COVID-19 or not, it’s important that people have … a chance to work through their stress and interact with others in a safe environment.”
Despite the club’s size, Rachamalla said they plan to host in-person meetings with a small number of people, potentially as few as 10, to allow for social distancing and for everyone to learn how to make rugs.
He said he hopes to remain in the club until his senior year, at which point it will be passed down to a new executive board and remain a lasting legacy of two students’ desire to make rugs and some new friends.
It’s the importance of being able to learn and work with groups that drove the pair to start the club, Sozudogru said. They found that, especially in the peak of the pandemic, they were missing the experience of being around other people and creating something together.
“Humans are designed to work in groups,” Rook said. “I know some introverts will disagree with me, but it’s true. It can make you so much happier to do things with people you like.”
Rook said crafting is about focusing on an “empathy for imperfection.” Parsons similarly emphasized the need for allowing yourself to make mistakes and enjoy your life. There is a great need for people to learn to forgive themselves and “allow themselves to exist,” Rook said. The club allows for just that.
For Sozudogru and Rachamalla, the club is simply about having fun and learning something new, all while decompressing from the stress of college and the pressure of growing up. There is no deeper meaning besides a desire to make friends and enjoy the time they have on campus.
And it all started with an email thread.
