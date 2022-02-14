OU professors share their love stories, advise others to 'be open for all the possibilities'

In fair Verona, where we lay our scene, two people, both alike in dignity, tie the knot for infinity.
Chris Sartorius, international studies professor, married his wife in her hometown of Verona, Italy. They met through her work in hotel management while he was stationed as an officer at an Air Force Base in Vicenza, Italy, where he worked with NATO to deliver humanitarian aid during the Bosnian War in the early 1990s.
For the couple’s first date, the pair made their way to the setting of “Romeo and Juliet” for dinner before wandering the city to admire the sights and each other. They would return to Verona multiple times for the next several months, having dinner whenever Sartorius was off for the evening.
Later, Sartorius would be stationed in Germany. The couple continued to see each other, spending weekends in Munich, Germany, the halfway point between their two towns. After months of back-and-forth, the pair decided to get married.
The wedding was “a fairy tale,” Sartorius said. As the couple left the church and walked down the streets to the reception, people waved from their balconies at the passing couple, cheering for their union. His wife’s Italian family accepted his American one with open arms and the celebration that followed was “magical.”
The pair then moved around the world, traveling from place to place and building community along the way. Sartorius’s wife spoke four languages — French, German, Italian, and English — which enabled her to connect with dozens of people that Sartorius had never been able.
“I was so proud of her,” Sartorius said. “She was a leader behind the scenes in every way.”
Sartorius, as an officer, was often in charge of a number of soldiers wherever he was stationed. With his wife’s help, he was able to connect with his soldiers and their families in a way he hadn’t been able to as a single person, he said. Instead of isolating himself in his apartment, he found himself exploring each new place with her.
“She really taught me how to build community,” Sartorius said. “She was like an ambassador for America.”
Of course, it was not all magical. When the pair first moved to the United States, his wife struggled to contact her family. International phone calls were expensive at the time, meaning his wife had to limit the time she got to speak with her mother and sisters.
In addition to the communication challenges, she had to go through the arduous task of obtaining a green card and, later, citizenship status. The couple spent countless hours researching the process and dealing with the bureaucratic side of the U.S. immigration process.
“It was a challenge in so many ways. It was expensive and hard, even for two people who have a good grasp of English,” Sartorius said. “She overcame it, all of it.”
Sartorius said the whole process gave him and his wife more appreciation for “the struggles migrants go through” during the immigration process.
Despite the challenges, the pair was able to make a family. They had a son, Konrad, who would graduate from OU in 2020 and go on to be a history teacher in Oklahoma. Now, Sartorius’s wife lives a restful life at home while Sartorius teaches in the department of international and area studies. The couple hopes to visit his wife’s family in Italy this summer for the first time since the pandemic began.
Another couple on the campus met in the digital arena. Andreana Prichard, associate professor of African history, met her husband through an online dating app. Their first conversation sparked something between the two and they clicked “right away,” Prichard said.
The pair spent months writing to each other and talking on the phone, trying to see each other in person as often as they could. At the time, Prichard was going up for tenure at OU, so she had to try to prioritize her work and her relationship.
Once she gained tenure, the couple was able to dedicate more time to each other. They eventually married in 2017. Despite the success of the relationship, Prichard had a few memories of other awkward outcomes from her dating-app days.
She and one man went on a date to the movies. They were going to watch a comedy, possibly the 2011 movie “50/50,” as Prichard remembers it. The movie centered around two friends, one of which gets diagnosed with cancer, and how they cope with that.
Unfortunately for Prichard, her date did not come prepared.
“He just started crying. Like, full on crying. I asked if he wanted to leave and he insisted he was fine. I think he cried through the whole movie,” Prichard said.
The man told her he had lost a friend to cancer about 11 years prior to the date and insisted he was okay. Still, Prichard did not text him back after that experience.
“We were not in the same place, emotionally speaking,” Prichard said. “I hope that guy’s okay.”
For both Prichard and Sartorius, their experiences in dating and finding their respective spouses inspired them with one key piece of advice for anyone working on their relationship status.
“Be open,” Sartorius said. “Be spontaneous. It happens when you’d least expect it, so just be open for all the possibilities.”
Prichard echoed the sentiment, adding the importance of knowing that all relationships, platonic and romantic, are the ones people should be nurturing.
“If there’s anything we’ve learned in the past few years, it’s that those relationships, friends and family and partners, are what’s important,” Prichard said. “Those are what’s real.”
