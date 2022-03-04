OU international organizations aim to 'foster community' in 'Clothing Swap' donation event

Three OU organizations focused on international study are hosting a Clothing Swap on Sunday, March 6. Students will be able to donate any article of clothing and swap it for another article of clothing donated.
The United World College Scholars Program, the International Students Services Program and the International Programs office were the organizers of the clothing swap. The International Advisory Committee also helped plan and coordinate the Clothing Swap.
Tatenda Dzvimbo, a UWC graduate assistant, said the idea came from graduating seniors who give away their clothes at UWC.
“Older students when they are leaving give away their clothes, shoes, anything they probably won’t use, then we have current students coming in to take those items if they need them,” Dzvimbo said. “We then decided to (make it official) and make it (a) formal event to reach out to more international students.”
Dzvimbo, along with Youssef Kamel and Aditya Kasturi from the International Programs Office, made the event to help out freshmen and international students who may need clothing after starting at OU.
While the Clothing Swap is hosted by UWC and ISS for international students or world scholars, any student can participate in it.
“The core of the Clothing Swap is to foster community,” Dzvimbo said. “Bringing students together … and to bring them into a space where they can interact and be there for a common cause, which is to swapping clothing for free (is the goal).”
Students are recommended to bring anything they wish to trade to the ISS office at Farzaneh Hall Room 136 or UWC office on the third floor of Cate Four before March 4. If a student is not able to donate before March 4, they are still encouraged to bring the clothing item at the time of the swap.
The Clothing Swap will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Henderson-Tolson Cultural-Center. Before bringing a clothing item, it is advised to wash the item.
To find out more about the event, check both the @ouinternational and @goglobalou Instagram and Twitter pages. They can also be contacted at intlprog@ou.edu and uwcscholars@ou.edu.
