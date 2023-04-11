International Advisory Committee to showcase OU's diverse cultures at 51st annual Eve of Nations

The International Advisory Committee is hosting the 51st annual Eve of Nations, the largest student-led international cultural event in Oklahoma.
Eve of Nations is a celebration highlighting the wealth of cultures at OU through performances, exhibits and international cuisine.
Andrea Reynoso Chávez, biomedical engineering junior and International Advisory Committee special events chair, said the event is a great opportunity for minority and international students to honor their cultures and feel a sense of belonging.
“The main objective of Eve of Nations is to showcase the beauty within all our cultures,” Reynoso Chávez said. “(It’s) just our way of showcasing the presence that we have on this campus and the importance (of that).”
Reynoso Chávez said there will be a variety of performances including dancing, singing, poetry reading and a fashion show featuring cultural attire.
“It's really a fancy moment, a place where you can feel unique, as well, and stand out in your own way,” Reynoso Chávez said. “One of the best things in my opinion is coming in and seeing everybody in their cultural attires, which is something that you normally wouldn't see or you’re not used to seeing. So you can really tell that everybody's just being their true self.”
Reynoso Chávez said this year’s theme of “Syzygy” is inspired by a term used in astrology that describes the alignment of three celestial bodies.
“This year we’re going by it because we're creating that union between all the different countries (represented), between the American community here, the University of Oklahoma and the international community,” Reynoso Chávez said. “There's so many things being united, becoming celestial in their own way and shining.”
Reynoso Chávez said Eve of Nations addresses the disconnect between international and national students by finding unity through diversity.
“At the end of the day, we’re just (grateful) for the unity that there is among so many countries that are represented on this campus,” Reynoso Chávez said. “We have a really diverse and really unique group of people and it’s a joy to bring all of that together for one night.”
Eve of Nations will be held on April 14 at the Lloyd Noble Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7:00 p.m., with an intermission at 8:02 p.m. to accommodate those who are fasting. Tickets can be purchased here.
This story was edited by Emma Blakley and Silas Bales. Nikkie Aisha and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
