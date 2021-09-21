OU Gender + Equality Center to host poetry open mic night, art installation, guest speaker for Rape Awareness Week

Content warning: This article contains mention of sexual harassment and assault
The OU Gender + Equality Center will host an open mic night as a part of Rape Awareness Week on Wednesday, Sept. 28., featuring a guest speaker and an art installation.
The event is dedicated to raising awareness about sexual assault. The event features campus community members performing original and attributed spoken word pieces about experiences of interpersonal violence.
Jasmine Henry, Outreach Coordinator for the GEC, said the event is open to anyone.
The open mic night will begin with guest speaker Sarah Adams-Cornell, member of the Choctaw nation and co-founder of the nonprofit Matriarch. Matriarch was established in 2015 and “promotes the social welfare of Native women through education, community building, and direct services to create positive change within our communities,” according to their Facebook page.
At the same time as the open mic night, there will be an art installation entitled “What Were You Wearing” to display replications of outfits from stories of sexual assault survivors.
The GEC hosts the installation every year on the South Oval, but this year it will be in the Union, Henry said.
“We are basically bringing what we do on the South Oval in the same space,” Henry said.
If you want to participate, submissions are due Sept. 22nd via a Google form. Performed pieces should not take longer than three minutes.
“We’re looking for people to participate, but if they just want to come and just listen or walk through the art installation, they can do that as well so people don’t feel obligated to come just to speak,” Henry said.
The poetry open mic night is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the Beaird Lounge, located on the second floor of the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.