OU Gender + Equality Center to host LGBTQ+ Meet and Greet event, promote LGBTQ+ Mentorship program

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
gec queer meet and greet flyer

A flyer for the GEC's LGBTQ+ Meet and Greet event on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from the GEC website.

The OU Gender + Equality Center will host an event from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the Walker Adams Mall where a table for a new mentorship program will be available for registration.

The LGBTQ+ Meet and Greet is an annual event hosted by the GEC, featuring crafting and opportunities to socialize with queer students, faculty and allies. It will also offer a table for the GEC’s newest organization, the LGBTQ+ Mentorship program.

The program aims to connect undergraduate students with upperclassmen, graduate students, faculty and staff.

“We want (the mentors) to help younger students navigate campus, their careers, their identities,” said Jerry Lessley, a graduate assistant at the Gender + Equality Center.

The program will pair mentors and mentees Sept. 5, and students can register up until the date, Lessley said. Applications are also available online for both roles.

The center will also provide art supplies and succulents during the event, based on availability, and OU Housing and Food will offer food trucks nearby.

A “giant cross-stitch” will be set up using peg boards and yarn, Lessley said. Blank postcards will be hung up for people to write uplifting messages on, which students can choose to leave behind or take “if it’s something they need to hear.”

The GEC will provide information on several other groups dedicated to supporting queer students during the event, Lessley said. Examples include OSTEM, which offers community to STEM students; The College of Law’s OUtlaw group; and The College of Journalism’s Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists.

“There’s something for everyone,” Lessley said.

