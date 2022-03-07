OU Division of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion to host annual 'DEI Week' featuring online, in-person events

The University of Oklahoma’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is hosting its third annual “DEI Week” from March 7-11.
This year the week’s theme is “Community of Care,” inspired by OU’s DEI strategic plan, the fourth step of which is to “become a place of belonging and emotional growth for all students, faculty, staff, and alumni.”
Teara Lander, is the Assistant Vice President of the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office at OU. She said the idea of the “community of care” theme is an all-encompassing intention.
“When we talk about a community of care, we're thinking … how are you caring for the environment,” Lander said. “How are you caring for your colleague or your peer and your class? Or your students, staff or your fellow faculty member?”
The DEI week features in-person and online events Monday through Friday.
On Monday, DEI keynote speaker John Quiñones will give a talk titled “The Debate of Free Speech.” Quiñones is the star of “What Would You Do,” a TV show that uses hidden cameras to observe people and the problems they need to solve in their daily lives. Quiñones’s talk addresses free speech from his background of observation. The talk will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Meacham Auditorium in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
Tuesday’s event is a webinar from noon to 1 p.m. about gender inequality called “Break the Bias,” hosted by Kuma Roberts, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer of Arrowhead Consulting.
Tyler Figueroa, Assistant Director for DEI, said Robert’s webinar addresses women’s issues worldwide.
“They're going to be talking about gender bias and equality in a ways we can move forward within that realm … tying into like an international scale, not just nationally not just a Western (scale), but internationally, these issues affect women on all accounts and every, every place,” Figueroa said.
On Wednesday is an Art Walk on the Health and Science Center’s Robert Library Patio from 4-7 p.m. The evening also features an event called “Soul Food and Fun,” at the Inasmuch Commons at Gaylord Hall from 6-8 p.m. featuring trivia and a tasting from Mama E’s restaurant.
Figueroa said that the art walk is important in terms of recognizing the creativity that goes into the work of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
“We need to have theory, we need to have critical thinking dialogue, however, it is a creative outlet as well,” Figueroa said. “We really wanted to have a balance of not only these educational learnings, but … moments where people could build connections and they could pause and breathe and relax.”
An online panel of faculty, staff and students will speak from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday about their own experiences in the OU community in an online panel. The talk is called “My Story of Belonging in Our Community of Care.”
The DEI Week concludes on Friday with “Care Campaign Giveaways,” where small care packages will be given away as well as pledge cards that guide community members to decide how they want to commit to caring for their community.
Figueroa said that the theme of the week redefines the idea of “community.”
“I think community can sometimes be an abstract thing, but I think we've kind of redefined it, especially with the pandemic, being isolated from a lot of people,” Figueroa said. “I think this community is really about coming back together … building that up and making it for everybody.”
DEI Week events will take place online and in-person from March 7-11, with programs available for students, faculty and staff on all OU campuses.
