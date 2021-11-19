OU Collegium Musicum, Oklahoma Festival Ballet present madrigal comedy ‘FESTINO’

This weekend, OU Collegium Musicum and the Oklahoma Festival Ballet will present a special holiday performance, “FESTINO”. The event will be held on Nov. 19 and 21 in the Grayce B. Kerr Gothic Hall within Catlett Music Center.
“FESTINO” is a 16th-century Italian entertainment style called a madrigal comedy where a group of acapella singers tells a story while dancers portray each scene.
The event will be hosted by OU professor of voice Joel Burcham and will feature School of Music voice students along with six dancers from the Oklahoma Festival Ballet, according to the event’s original press release.
“I am very excited that we will be able to showcase some of our talented students,” Burcham said.
This performance will be one of many within the School of Music’s Sutton Concert Series, according to the OU Campus Calendar. Friday’s performance is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday’s is set for 3:00 p.m.
“This is going to be very fun to perform … it’s an interesting experience,” Burcham said.
The next event of the series will follow shortly after “FESTINO” on Monday, Nov. 22, when the OU Symphony Band will put on “American Spaces Concert” at 7:30 p.m.
A complete list of future performances and events can be found at the OU Fine Arts website.
All concerts performed in Sharp Hall will be live-streamed on this website, according to the OU Orchestra website. Tickets for all events are available through the OU Fine Arts Box Office or at (405) 325-4101.
