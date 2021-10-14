OU Beekeepers Association launches website to sell products harvested from organization's hives

OU's Beekeepers Association has recently launched their new website for their fall sale.
The OU Beekeepers Association is a student organization “that educates and engages with the community to raise awareness about the importance of honeybees,” according to their Twitter bio.
The organization’s website features a wide range of products for customers to purchase, such as honey, lip balm, shirts and buttons, stickers and pure beeswax. All of the honey they are selling comes directly from the organization’s hives, which they harvest and bottle themselves. Similarly, the wax and lip balms were also made directly from the hives’ wax this year and put together by club members.
The Beekeepers Association website will be accepting orders until the end of their fall sale at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 17 and the site will close entirely at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22. Orders will be ready for pickup before Thanksgiving break, according to an email sent by the organization.
While the honey is all sold out as of Thursday, Oct. 14, people can still buy shirts, stickers, and lip balms made from the wax from the hive. There will, however, be a few jars of honey at their in-person sale in November.
Tori Wierzchowski, community health and environmental studies senior and OU Beekeepers Association co-president and co-founder, said that she is excited to see people enjoy honey from their hives.
“It is always exciting to have someone out to the hives for the first time and see how much fun they have learning how to handle the bees,” Wierzchowski said in an email. “We even have a few members who are now interested in keeping their own hives thanks to the club! We have nearly 100 students trained to work with the bees, which is incredible considering each of those students took an hour out of their evening to attend a training session with us.”
Wierzchowski said that the fall sale aims to share what the bees have provided to the association with the rest of the student population.
“It is also helpful to be able to have some funds tucked away in the event that we need to replace equipment or purchase more bees,” Wierzchowski said in an email. “Additionally, much of the honey you find at the store is full of artificial sweeteners and it just isn't the same as raw, unfiltered honey straight from the bees.”
The fall sale is currently up on the OU Beekeepers Association’s website. For more information, you can also follow their Instagram and Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.