You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU American Indian Programs, Services to host community potluck, holiday market to promote Native culture

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
community potluck flyer

A flyer for the community potluck and holiday market from the event's website.

American Indian Programs and Services is hosting a community potluck and holiday market this week featuring a night of “food, fellowship, and holiday shopping,” according to the event’s flyer.

The event is being put on by the organization during Native American Heritage Month to help define “indigeneity through the use of language and food while providing an opportunity for you to shop for the holidays,” according to the event’s website.

Antonia Belindo, coordinator for the American Indian Programs and Services and the community potluck event said it is a great chance to promote Native culture during the Thanksgiving season.

“One of the greatest things about this event is that, entering into the Thanksgiving season, we are trying to change the way we think about the holiday and what that looks like and how we’ve been taught about Thanksgiving,” Belindo said. “With this event, instead of falling in line with that narrative, we are able to do something more, supporting Native businesses and enjoying food with each other.”

The event will also feature a variety of Native American vendors, selling many indigenous goods for people to purchase at the event. Belindo said that this is the perfect time to do some holiday shopping while supporting Native businesses.

“Many will be (offering) traditional Native beadwork or handmade items, but some will be more commercial, such as t-shirts or blankets,” Belindo said. 

This is the first time this event is being held and it is expected that vendors and event attendees will be wearing masks when they are at the event. 

The event is open to anyone who wants to come, but those who are bringing a dish to the potluck need to fill out a form on the website.

The community potluck and holiday market will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 18, located at the Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center and is free for anyone to attend.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments