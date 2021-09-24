Oklahoma State Fair follows safety protocols, offers big events in final weekend

The Oklahoma State Fair will wrap up for the year this weekend.
The fair, themed “Back to Fun in 2021,” began Thursday, Sept. 16. The fair returned after last year’s cancellation with increased COVID-19 precautions, including recommending guests follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We are extremely excited to be able to come back … we weren’t sure if the public was ready … turns out they were, and we’ve been enjoying some good crowds,” Scott Munz, park spokesperson, said.
To promote complete vaccination, the park has held opportunities to get vaccinated throughout the week. Passport Health will continue to hold a vaccination clinic in the Bennet Event Center for the duration of the fair.
According to the OKC State Fair website, participants who receive a COVID-19 vaccine will get their choice of a free State Fair ticket or a State Fair coupon book, as long as supplies last. The clinic is also offering flu vaccinations.
“We are encouraging people indoors to wear masks ... (and) encouraging people to do whatever they feel comfortable doing in order for them to come out and enjoy the fair,” Munz said.
The majority of the annual food trucks and booths have returned this year, including deep-fried Oreos, cheeseburgers and State Fair lemonade.
The fair will end with multiple big events this weekend, including performances at the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage. Artists such as La Fiera de Ojinaga and Skid Row will perform Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free with an initial gate entrance fee.
Parking passes for the fair are available starting at $10. Passes purchased once can be used daily for the remainder of the fair.
A full schedule of this weekend’s events is available on the OKC State Fair website.
