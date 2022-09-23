OKC Pagan Pride Day hopes to educate Oklahomans, bring community together with festivities, rituals

On September 24th, OKC Pagan Pride Day, a celebration of paganism and non-Christian religions, will be held at Wiley Post Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
"Coven," "labyrinth" and "ritual" seem like unlikely terms to be used in Oklahoma. It appears there would be no reason to, yet this event combines all three, plus so much more.
The seven-hour event will have workshops, food trucks, children’s activities, drum circles, belly dancers, a labyrinth and a charity food drive. Admission is free, but guests are expected to donate a food item. Emmah Eastwind, the local coordinator for OKC Pagan Pride Day, said that there will be a multitude of festivities.
“We have a lot of vendors,” Eastwind said. "We have entertainment. Local members of the community perform. A number of community groups and covens are going to be out there as well.”
Additionally, there will be three rituals, with the closing ritual of blessing the donated food performed by the male Pagan group "Sons of the Goddess."
“The rituals are designed to welcome fall, expose the larger community to the various ways we celebrate the season and bless the bounty for those less fortunate,” said Eastwind.
The event is largely run by volunteers. Eastwind said they greatly appreciate all the help they receive.
“There’s so many people that get involved in making it happen, and I just want to thank all the volunteers and the people who come out and help for the day, setting up, tearing down, running water out to everybody,” Eastwind said. “I just want to tell them all that they’re really appreciated.”
OKC Pagan Pride Day’s goal is to bring the community together and educate Oklahomans on who they are, what their practices are and what they mean to them.
“Check us out and see what we’re about,” Eastwind said. “Pretty much anybody will share their story or tradition with you.”
More information can be found on OKC Pagan Pride’s Facebook page.
