Norman Pride to host first ‘Tricks and Treats’ event since 2019, featuring family-friendly activities, entertainment

Norman Pride is a non-profit organization that supports the local 2SLGBTQ+ community, and will be hosting the first Tricks and Treats event since 2019.
Since its founding in 2018, they have hosted several celebratory events each year including Pride Weekend, and as of this year, the Pride Parade.
After its original debut in 2019, Tricks and Treats was put off in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. However, they will be back in full force come Saturday with plenty to offer the Norman community in terms of spirit.
Tricks and Treats will host a multitude of activities including tarot readings, games, face painting, entertainment, prizes, food trucks, and a costume contest. This event is open to all ages, perfect for a festive family outing to celebrate Halloween. Although costumes are not required, they are strongly encouraged.
Fellow local non-profits that support Norman Pride will be setting up game booths filled with Halloween themed carnival games and prizes. Some local small businesses will also be sponsoring the Tricks and Treats event through donations, including Moore Escape Rooms, Ah Snap Photo Booth, STASH and Lazy Circles Brewing.
The costume contest will be one of the bigger events taking place Saturday, with prizes for each category including littles, kids, teens and best overall.
There is also a new addition to Tricks and Treats involving the art community of Norman. Local artist Katie Graham will have a booth set up called the “Artist Closet” dedicated for people to donate or pick up art supplies.
Entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. and features Norman Pride Royalty Lucki Paige Brooks (Queen) and Maxum Delray (King) along with a special guest Yakisoba Michaels. This family friendly drag show will be a perfect way to end your day at Tricks and Treats.
Finding family friendly events in Norman aside from trick or treating can be difficult. President of Norman Pride Nathaniel Smith said this is one of the main reasons Tricks and Treats was originally founded.
“We received a lot of positive feedback when we held the event in 2019. … It’s not just a big party, it’s a safe space for families to just celebrate who they are, whether that’s a part of the community or just being an ally, and to have some fun.”
The Tricks and Treats event will take place at East Downtown, 416 E. Main St. on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information about this event you can visit Norman Pride’s website at normanokpride.org.
Anyone looking to volunteer for this event must be at least 16 and can do so at signupgenius.com. A meeting will be hosted Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:00 p.m. between Stash and Lazy Circles at East Downtown.
