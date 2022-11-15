Norman Philharmonic to emphasize diverse cultures, stories in 'American Heritage' concert

Norman Philharmonic will be performing the “American Heritage" concert, showcasing music, dance and film that will highlight a variety of different cultures.
Norman Philharmonic is a chamber orchestra made up of professional musicians. Their innovative performances differentiate them from traditional orchestra concerts.
Richard Zielinski, music and artistic director of Norman Philharmonic, said the concert will encourage audiences to be thoughtful and reflective.
“The orchestra really has a homegrown kind of edge to it, and we always want to promote music that tells a story,” Zielinski said.
Zielinski said this concert has an important message of history and culture that he hopes will unify the audience.
“Doing a variety of music from different cultures can really bring us together in a lot of ways,” Zielinski said. “We're in a melting pot of cultures and religions and I think that's important for us to think about.”
The concert is split into three sections: Appalachian Spring suite by Aaron Copland, Shakamaxon by Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate and Fantasia para un Gentilhombre by Joaquín Rodrigo. Zielinski said that by exploring different varieties of music and the messages behind them, he aims to bring people together through the compositions.
“The compositional styles are so different between Aaron Copland, Jerod Tate and Joaquín Rodrigo,” Zielinski said. “It's very, very different styles of writing, which I think for a lot of people that's entertaining."
Shakamaxon tells the story of the Treaty of Shackamaxon, which symbolizes peace and brotherhood.
“The middle piece, in particular, is very intense at times,” Zielinski said. “It’s going to make people think about our history and our relationship with Native American Indians.”
Featuring music from a European American, Native American and Spanish composer, the concert aims to bring different styles and cultures together to tell diverse stories.
“It's very different, very festive, very folk-driven,” Zielinski said. “But there is an American heritage line that runs through this concert that I think people will find quite interesting.”
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for ages 16 and under and OU students with a valid ID. Tickets are available on the Norman Philharmonic website.
