Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner lauds volunteers ahead of annual gathering

Filling stomachs across the community with food, refreshments and holiday joy, the Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner returns for its 36th year.
The Christmas day dinner serves food to guests and provides a place for gathering, with a visit from Santa and plenty of toys for children to take home as well. This year the event is hosted by the Paula M. and Bob D. Magarian Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner Foundation and will take place Dec. 25 in the Norman High School Commons Cafeteria and is a free event for people of all ages.
The foundation’s motto, “no one should eat alone on Christmas Day,” has resulted in 200 volunteers and over 2,000 attendants in recent years. Robert “Bob” Magarian, board president, explained that the event was not popular right away.
At the first Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner in 1987, only 20 guests were in attendance due to a large ice storm that swept the Norman community. Twenty-four volunteers served the crowd in the sleet, traveling Norman roadways in personal vehicles to pick up attendees.
“When we closed that first meal we had in ‘87 and were cleaning up, a couple volunteers came over and said, ‘Are you going to do this again?’ and I said, ‘Me? Are we going to do this again?’” Magarian said. “They said, ‘Well, it wasn’t very good. We only had 20 people.’”
Magarian then pointed out a family to the volunteers, explaining that when he walked around the building, he was pulled over by the father who explained that if it were not for Magarian’s Christmas meal, the family would have not been able to celebrate Christmas. Two weeks before, the man was laid off.
The next year, Magarian and his volunteers came back together and served approximately 100 guests.
“By the fifth year, we were getting a lot more seniors and students,” Magarian said. “I was feeling good that we were starting to grow and get more people to come.”
Since then, Magarian and his team have watched the annual Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner grow exponentially.
Although there are people in need who attend, Magarian said everyone is welcome, from senior citizens whose loved ones do not live nearby to travelers passing through. Magarian and his team also established a section for guests with special needs to ensure they receive a meal without having to wait in line, and some volunteers are Spanish-speaking to ensure that every guest is heard.
“Everyone sits down and eats together, and it runs smoothly. There’s no discrimination,” Magarian said.
The Paula M. and Bob D. Magarian Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner Foundation also takes meals to go and delivers meals across the city of Norman. Magarian said that he has seven drivers to deliver approximately 300 meals.
Traditional holiday foods, such as turkey, mashed potatoes, string beans, cranberry sauce and more, are served. Servers also distribute desserts, such as pumpkin pie, to guests.
Serving and cooking the annual Christmas dinner would be impossible without the help of volunteers, some of whom have assisted Magarian and the other four board members for years.
“Volunteers tell me that it’s a wonderful experience for them — that it makes their day,” Magarian said. “I have quite a few who have done this for years, and we know each other. They just love doing it. They say, ‘Bob, this makes our Christmas. This makes our year. We just have to come here and do God’s work and help people.’”
Volunteers help in a variety of ways to assist the Norman community. The foundation’s website showcases volunteer opportunities to unload supplies into the high school, organize the toy area, wash dishes, prep food, bus tables, greet attendees, serve and more.
The foundation’s new website makes signing up for volunteer work easier than in previous years. Volunteers used to have to contact Magarian personally, but they can now sign up online and see the available volunteer positions as well as descriptions on what the jobs entail.
“I want them to really know is that if they haven’t done it before, they will come out amazed at the experience of serving other people,” Magarian said. “After you make a couple rounds serving people and seeing in their eyes how thankful they are, it makes you feel good. They’ll come away with a new experience that they probably haven’t witnessed before.”
Magarian and his team face challenges each year serving so many people, and Magarian said the dinner would not take place without the community’s help. From vendors to volunteers to donations, the dinner takes place due to countless efforts from the community at large.
“I’ve learned that everybody is so helpful and wants to help with this,” Magarian said. “People are so nice. People tell me, ‘I don’t know how you do it,’ but they’re part of this. I can’t do it without you guys.”
The foundation’s website showcases how to get involved in the annual event that Magarian and his team work toward improving each year.
The annual Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day, and delivery arrangements must be made by Dec. 21 by contacting Bob Magarian at 405-364-3273.
