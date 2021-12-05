You are the owner of this article.
Norman celebrates the holidays with annual Christmas parade

Norman’s Annual Christmas Parade made a return yesterday evening as friends and family lined the streets of Downtown Norman to watch as a procession of festivities made their way through the town.

Boomer

Boomer during the annual Norman Christmas parade on Main Street Dec. 4

The parade was led by the Scouts of America, who carried a large American flag through the street. Then followed the many floats, trucks, and families tossing out candy, various holiday-themed items, as well as the spirit of Christmas.

Among the floats were two OU-themed vehicles, the first being the horse-drawn schooner, along with the OU pom team and Boomer. The second float was titled “Sooner Polar Express,” a train that drove through the streets tossing candy to children.

OU Cheer

A member of the OU cheer team during the annual Norman Christmas parade on Main Street Dec. 4

Emily Reynolds, freshman nursing student at OU and parade participant, said that she was thrilled to see the children enjoying the parade.

“I am walking with the Schooner, and I am super excited to see all the kids light up about Christmas, OU, and just getting in the holiday spirit,” Reynolds said. “I just really like how we're bringing the traditions we have at OU to the Christmas holiday.”

There were also a number of political-based floats, including Midway Deli’s own Bob Thompson, who brought out a mint green van for the event. Many old cars were also driving down the road, decorated in festive lights, wreaths, and balloons.

The event also featured a combination of Norman High and Norman North’s marching bands, performing a wide array of festive songs. 

The finale of the parade featured Mr. and Mrs. Claus, wishing everyone at the parade a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. 

Santa and Mrs. Clause

Norman Santa Clause Bob Bohley and his wife Mrs. Clause Carol Bohley during the annual Norman Christmas parade on Main Street Dec. 4

Gina Cannon, Norman resident and parade attendee, said that her favorite part of the event is seeing how the kids react to each float.

“I love seeing how the kids respond to all the floats and all the candy being thrown out,” Cannon said. “The community really just comes together for the event and it’s a great time.”

Kids in snow

Kids play in pretend snow during the annual Norman Christmas parade on Main Street Dec. 4

