Norman Arts Council, Public Arts Board to host haiku writing contest for young students

NAC lamp post
Via the Norman Arts Council Facebook page

The Norman Arts Council and Public Arts Board are hosting a haiku writing contest for Norman students to be featured on banners in downtown Norman.

Haikus must be written about the Walker Arts District, which encompasses Main Street from University Boulevard to the East Main Street roundabout and the railroad tracks from The Depot to the Central Library, according to the Norman Arts Council’s website. Students must be in grades 3-8 to participate.

Debby Williams, the Norman Public Arts Manager, said she encourages students to write what they think about when they consider downtown Norman. Williams said she thinks of shops, music and theatre when she thinks of downtown Norman. 

“We're so lucky to have such a fabulous downtown that offers so much that (the haiku) can really be a lot of things,” Williams said. 

The top 24 haikus will be transformed into public art to be featured on lamp posts in the Walker Arts District, according to the Norman Arts Council’s website. The art will display each student authors’ name and grade.

Williams said the art will replace the banners currently featured on the lamp posts. The poems will inspire a 2-by-2 foot metal image. 

“The haiku will be written and mounted lower on the pole so people can see it,” Williams said.  

All haikus submitted will be displayed in the spring during a 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk at MAINSITE Contemporary Art. 

Submissions are due Oct. 1 via the Norman Arts Council website and winners will be announced Oct. 31. 

“We just want to encourage teachers and parents to get their kids interested in doing this,” Williams said. “I think it'll be a lot of fun for them as well as the kids.” 

