New Raising Cane’s location to open on Campus Corner

A new Raising Cane’s location is coming to Campus Corner on Feb. 7 as the largest drive-thru-less location in the world.
The new location, located in between Chipotle and the newly opened Maverick’s, differs from many traditional Cane’s locations as it does not have a drive-thru as many others usually do.
The location will be having a celebration on the opening day, featuring a ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m. with several local leaders, including Norman’s Mayor Larry Heikkila and several members of the Norman Chamber of Commerce. Festivities will continue throughout the day with a live DJ, photo opportunities and giveaways, according to a press release from Raising Cane’s.
Currently, Raising Cane’s has two locations in Norman, located on Alameda Street and Main Street. According to a press release from Raising Cane’s, the store hired over 100 workers for positions ranging from hourly crew to management, including some from the previously closed location that was on campus in Adams Tower.
Nathan Packer, area leader of marketing, fry cook and cashier at Raising Cane’s said that after the closure of the location of Adams Tower, the company has been looking for a way to reunite with the university and its surrounding area.
“While we’re not directly on campus, we’re very campus adjacent, right there at the gates,” Packer said. “We decided to jump right into campus corner so that we are right next to our campus friends.”
The new location will be decked out from head to toe in OU related memorabilia, murals and artwork. Packer said that they want the location to live and breathe OU.
“All of our locations have local graphics that are prevalent to the specific region,” Packer said. “Normally, that area is an entire city or, in some cases, region because it might be the only Cane’s nearby. This location is OU through and through. All of our walls have our normal graphics, but also cultural graphics, and this location is very branded and on point to show our love and partnership with the university.”
The new location will open on Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m.
