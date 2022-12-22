‘Immersive Van Gogh’ exhibit showcases in Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Convention Center is hosting the “Van Gogh Exhibit Oklahoma City: The Immersive Experience,” showcasing the painter’s unforgettable works in an interactive, unique experience.
With music, lights and digital projections of Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings, visitors will be fully immersed in the art. The exhibit features a timeline of Van Gogh’s life and a gift shop. The showing is about 35 minutes long, and visitors can experience it as many times as they would like, with the purchase of a ticket.
Jessica Sanders and Jordan Smith, who visited the exhibit, said they appreciated the interactive aspects of the exhibit.
“The whole experience of moving and being animated feels a little more in-depth,” Sanders and Smith said. “You can feel it more than you can just by looking at it.”
Smith said the immersion experience was a unique way to witness the art she had only previously seen in photos or prints.
“You could almost see the brushstrokes in the paintings while they were moving,” Smith said. “It was really cool.”
The exhibit takes Van Gogh’s art off the canvas and brings it to life with over 500,000 cubic feet of projections. By illuminating the art on the floor and walls, the exhibit highlights every aspect of the paintings.
“I think it's a really cool way, especially for younger people, to get into it and to actually feel it rather than just go to a museum and stand there and just look at a painting,” Sanders said.
The exhibit displays paintings like “The Potato Eaters,” “Sunflowers,” and “The Bedroom” and ends with “Starry Night.” As visitors watch the paintings come to life, encompassing the area with pristine detail and imagination, they can see the creative talent that Van Gogh was.
The exhibit will be held at the Oklahoma City Convention Center until Jan. 15. To purchase tickets, visit Van Gogh Oklahoma’s website.
