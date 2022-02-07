'I don’t see it just as an academic text': OU Drama professor co-edits stage management essay collection

An OU professor co-edited a new collection of essays on stage management.
Christopher Sadler, associate professor of stage and theatre management, co-edited “Off Headset: Essays on Stage Management Life, Work, and Career,” written by over twenty different contributors.
“I wanted a book that was a collection of essays by stage managers from all different backgrounds, telling their stories,” Sadler said.
Sadler co-edited “Off Headset” alongside colleague Raphael Jaen, a costume designer and professor at University of Massachusetts Boston. It is the second in a series of books called “The Backstage Series” that discuss the technical side of the theatre industry. The series is a three-book publishing collaboration between the Rutledge Group and United States Institute for Theatre Technology.
“Off Headset” gives perspectives on all different aspects of the life and work of a stage manager, from being a mother while stage managing to experiencing racism while working on Broadway.
Sadler said that books on the personal lives of stage managers are difficult to find.
“Just about every stage management book out there is a procedural,” said Sadler.
He hopes that the book will be enjoyed by a wide audience.
“I don’t see it just as an academic text, I can see it for people who are professional stage managers or other theatrical artists who want to learn more about stage managers and what their lives are like,” Sadler said.
The events of 2020 had a profound impact on the writers and content of “Off Headset.” Many writers revised their contribution to include the changes that the pandemic brought for themselves and their profession.
The book was also expanded to showcase more varied backgrounds.
“The social change that came with the summer of 2020 happened and we looked at our contributors … we needed to have more diverse voices,” Sadler said. “The publishers agreed, and five or six chapters were added. I think (the book) can speak to a lot of people,” Sadler said.
Sadler hopes that “Off Headset” will provide insight into the role of a stage manager in the theatre industry.
“Hopefully people can start to see the full person of stage managers, not just the role we play.”
“Off Headset” is now available in ebook, paperback and hardback form, from both the publisher and from Amazon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.