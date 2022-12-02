Hark the Harroz, Sooners sing

Fueled by cookies, cocoa and carols, the University of Oklahoma rang in the holiday season with its annual Holiday Lights ceremony, a chance for the OU community to come together and celebrate the end of the fall semester.
The event featured the lighting of the university’s holiday tree, menorah and crescent moon, as well as performances from the Singing Sooners and the OU wind symphony brass. University members were led by SGA president Zack Lissau and OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. throughout the evening.
Harroz said that this year’s event is special; it represents a return to a normalcy that was missing from years past.
“I think we have a lot to celebrate, that so far, it has been one that (the school year) hasn’t had the same burden of COVID-19, and I think that gives us a chance to walk into the light together,” Harroz said.
Lissau said that he was happy to be leading the event and working alongside others to help make it happen.
“These are times where we are able to gather safely. Whereas, in years past, holidays may have looked different. So, I feel super fortunate that I can close this event out as one of my last as SGA president,” Lissau said.
The event also featured speakers on the three religions being celebrated. David Anderson, associate professor of classics and letters, spoke on the meaning of Christmas, Aiman Saleemi, a senior and the Muslim Student Association president, spoke about Muslim holiday traditions and Hadas Cohen, visiting assistant professor in the department of history, spoke about Jewish holiday traditions.
After the speakers and lighting of the tree, menorah and crescent moon, the event was closed out with snow shooting into the air, and a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, who took pictures with community members as the festivities continued into the night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.