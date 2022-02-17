Gender + Equality Center to feature special guests, film screening in ballroom culture, Black liberation event

The Gender + Equality Center to host “Ballroom Culture and the Movement for Black Liberation” on Feb. 24 from 6-9 p.m.
The event is hosted alongside Dr. Shamari Reid, assistant professor of the department of educational leadership and policy studies, and African American Programs and Services.
There will be a screening of the documentary “Kiki,” a 2016 film about the ballroom scene, followed by a conversation with special guests around ballroom culture as Black history and its relationship to the movement for Black liberation, according to the OU Engage website.
Dr. Shamari Reid said this event is important to thinking about the way we talk about Black history and came from the need to talk about ballroom culture as Black history “because it is Black history.”
“We often don’t think of it as such because it comes from the imaginations and the resilience of Black, trans and queer people, so they are often left out of the conversation,” Reid said.
Special guests will be at the event, Gia Love, a Black trans woman from New York City who is the star of “Kiki,” Jonovia Chase, who worked on the TV show “Pose,” ballroom archivist Noelle Deleon and Byrell the Great, a ballroom DJ.
Dr. Reid said the special guests are legendary in ballroom culture and are recognized in the Kiki community as icons.
“These are people from the culture to engage us in these conversations,” Dr. Reid said. “It’s the first time OU, and really Oklahoma, has had anything close to this.”
After the documentary, there will be a reception with food, music and a Vogue Archive installation.
“This is the first time we are having this conversation during Black History Month,” Dr. Reid said. “We’re talking explicitly with the Black LGBTQ community. … This never happens.”
The event is Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Henderson-Tolson Cultural Center. To RSVP, go to the OU Engage event page.
