Gender + Equality Center, Latino Programs and Services, LGBTQ+ Programs to host Selena drag tribute show

A banner for Selena: A Drag Tribute from a GEC weekly events email.

A drag show paying tribute to singer Selena Quintanilla and Latinx culture will be showcased on Sunday, Sept. 19. 

The drag show is a tribute to Selena, famous for her role as a Mexican American musician, featuring Gypsy Rose, and will be hosted by Latino Programs and ServicesLGBTQ+ Programs and the Gender + Equality Center. The tribute is showcased by Selena’s music, outfits inspired by her and her signature dance moves.

Gypsy Rose, a drag queen from San Antonio, has dedicated her entire drag career to the musician. Ever since Rose was a child, she has loved Selena and her work. With Selena’s influence on not only Rose but also her family and everyone around her, she said it’s an incredible honor to do a tribute to the singer.

“She was the first artist that was … introduced to my family. As a little kid, I would dance and spin around in my living room,” Gypsy said. “So when I discovered drag, I ... decided to pay tribute to her. Not only for me but for that little boy that was once ashamed to listen to her.”

Quintanilla was also a spokesperson, businesswoman, model and actress during the early ’90s. She is referred to as the “Queen of Tejano music” and is now one of the most celebrated Mexican American artists in modern times.

Selena’s outfits are considered one of the most iconic aspects of the artist, Rose said. Rose will be wearing similar outfits to the ones worn by Selena, all handmade by herself. Each outfit has a signature dedicated to Selena.

“I put in a lot of work … and I just want people to have fun and enjoy the moment. Not only to be there for me but for Selena and her legacy because that’s who … we are celebrating.”

The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Oklahoma Memorial Union's Molly Shi Ballroom. Admission is free.

