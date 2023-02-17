Gaylord College honors Oklahoma native with award recognizing women in media

Recognized for opening doors for women in media, Sharron Miller accepted the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication Lumine Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Lumine Lifetime Achievement Award honors “exceptional women professionals who have made significant and sustained contributions to the media industry,” according to the Gaylord College website. Miller is the first recipient of the award, tying back to her career of firsts as one of Hollywood’s first female directors.
“This award ... I’m so honored to receive it,” Miller said. “I’m proud and feel like I have come full circle back to Oklahoma to be recognized.”
Miller moved to California after she graduated from Oklahoma State University. There, Miller took her first professional job as a director of “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams,” a television series that broadcasted two seasons and 37 episodes — four of which Miller directed.
After Miller’s first job on “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams,” her career grew.
Miller later worked on multiple television series, directing episodes of “L.A. Law” and “Cagney & Lacey.” Miller has over 100 directing credits, ranging from television to film.
Miller’s career earned her Daytime Emmy, Peabody and Christopher awards. She was the first woman to receive a Directors Guild Award for directing a dramatic nondocumentary film.
Creative media production students filled the Gaylord College auditorium when Miller accepted the Lumine Lifetime Achievement Award. Her acceptance kicked off the Creative Media Marketplace, which runs through Saturday. At the Creative Media Marketplace, students attend workshops and lectures with notable media figures.
“One of the things I would say to women is: Don’t think of yourself as a woman director,” Miller said. “I don’t know women directors who think of themselves that way. They are directors.”
