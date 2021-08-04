Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art to show 'Nuclear Enchantment' exhibit highlighting New Mexico's nuclear contamination

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will host a new exhibit Aug. 5 to evaluate themes of nuclear remains and waste in New Mexico.
Artist Patrick Nagatani created his portfolio “Nuclear Enchantment” between 1988 and 1993, naming it after New Mexico’s nickname, “Land of Enchantment.” The title was given to the state for its “enchanting culture, architecture and scenery.”
Kaylee Kaine, the museum’s director of communications, said Nagatani saw parallels in narratives surrounding the nuclear industry in New Mexico and sought to pair the state’s nuclear remnants with its nickname.
Nagatani’s photographs were all submitted in chromogenic prints, which Kaine said makes his photographs look almost wet from how clear they are. She said the prints will be behind glass, so the effect may not be the same, but the prints are still beautiful when put up for display.
“They’re so beautiful, and the detail is really exquisite,” Kaine said. “What you’ll see is some type of landscape specific to New Mexico with a very vibrant color and monuments or nuclear bomb imagery that is specific to New Mexico landscape.”
Along with the completed portfolio, the Andrew Smith Gallery — where it was initially held before the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art Association purchased it — sent two maps to the museum. Kaine said only one of the maps is in a well-enough condition to display.
The map shows every site Nagatani went to, so each one will have a number marker and a key at the bottom to refer to each location. Kaine said this map will offer a realistic way for viewers to see where particular events took place in New Mexico.
Kaine said although the map will be visible and available for viewing at the exhibit, each photograph is also named after the place it was taken. Nagatani manipulated most images in terms of the filter and colors within the image, but Kaine said it’s important for the public to know these are all real places and real contamination from the nuclear industry.
“It’s a little harrowing to think about, but important, because I don’t think we often realize that there’s very real nuclear testing happening in the States,” Kaine said.
Kaine said the maps can be beneficial for viewers looking for places in New Mexico relevant to where Nagatani has works of art, but they need to be updated.
“It’s 30 years later and it (has not been) updated, and I think that’s terrifying,” Kaine said. “I think it would be really interesting to see someone out there do the research and see what has taken place in the 30 years since this portfolio was accomplished.”
Kaine said a curator could do the research but that the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art only has one curator with many projects in progress, so she encourages other research-based work fields to get involved.
Alison Fields, the Fred Jones’ co-interim director and an OU art history professor, said she isn’t sure how the exhibit will be organized yet since there are so many different themes attached to his work. Nagatani’s work includes “truth in photography, time, magic realism, visual joy, apocalyptic moments, atomic bombs, photographic puns, color for healing and Japanese internment, according to a Fred Jones press release, .
Fields said Nagatani’s biggest impact on the Norman community through this exhibit will likely be how site-specific he creates his work.
“People can look at recognizable landscapes and understand them in a new way and maybe think twice about who they’re experiencing this landscape and this history,” Fields said.
When Fields was a graduate student, she attended the University of New Mexico, where Nagatani was teaching at the time. She said although she never had Nagatani as a professor, her specific studies of atomic bombs in Japan and their impact in southwestern America have led Nagatani to be a key artist in her work.
Fields said she encourages the community to attend the exhibit to appreciate Nagatani’s work and potentially use it in educating others.
“I think it will be a great teaching tool for people in multiple disciplines as well as just an interesting different sort of series for the general public to see and experience, and I think people in environmental studies or the history of the nuclear age would be interested in this work,” Fields said.
