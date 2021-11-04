You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art to host virtual event celebrating Italian Renaissance scholar

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
creighton gilbert banner

A banner for the virtual celebration of Creighton Gilbert from the event's registration page. 

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will be hosting a virtual celebration honoring Renaissance scholar Creighton Gilbert at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Gilbert was an art historian who specialized in the Italian Renaissance, according to the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art’s website. A 1942 graduate of New York University, Gilbert worked as a professor at several colleges across the United States including Harvard, Yale and Cornell. He also acted as editor-in-chief of Art Bulletin, a journal of art historical research, and published several works, including “Michelangelo: On and Off the Sistine Ceiling,” throughout his career.

Kaylee Kain, the director of communications at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum, said one of the museum’s purposes is to bring knowledge to OU.

“It’s the museum’s mission to bring exhibitions and programming to the OU community that will enrich and serve as a source of knowledge for the OU community,” Kain said. “This webinar is the perfect opportunity to get just that.”

The event will also honor the Creighton Gilbert collection on display at the museum entitled, “Life in Looking.” The collection consists of 272 objects, primarily including prints and drawings from the Renaissance, Baroque and Rococo periods, according to the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art’s website

Several speakers, including curators of the exhibition and former students, will present during the event. Speakers include Carmen Bambach, an art curator in the Department of Drawings and Prints at the Metropolitan Museum of Art; David Byron, an independent scholar and author; Alexander Nemerov, a professor in the department of art and art history at Stanford University; Erin Duncan-O’Neill, assistant professor of art history at OU; and Allison Palmer, also a professor of art history at OU.

"Our guest speakers are those who knew Dr. Creighton Gilbert quite well and can give an overview of his life and personal anecdotes about him,” Kain said. “Not only can the OU community see this collection of work for free on the Norman campus, they can also attend this webinar and hear from experts in art history speak about the exhibition and Italian Renaissance artworks.”

The virtual event will begin at 3 p.m. on Nov. 4 via Zoom. Registration is open and available here.

“If you have an interest in art at all, I think attendees will enjoy the program,” Kain said. “It’s not every day this opportunity affords itself to a university museum.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments