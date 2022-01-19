Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art offering free masks featuring two art prints

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is currently handing out free masks with reprints of two of the works in the museum to students of the university.
The works have been reprinted for these masks, paid for by the museum association, in order to help the students at the university, according to a tweet the museum made.
Kaylee Kain, director of communication at the museum, said in an email to the Daily that the works chosen for the masks were selected because of the artist's ties to the university.
“We wanted to highlight two women in our collection with not only Oklahoma ties, but OU ties,” Kain wrote in an email to the Daily.
“Turner Falls” was produced by Olinka Hrdy, an OU Student from the 1920’s. The FJJMA has the largest collection of Hrdy’s work. “Bisti Badlands, New Mexico'' was produced by Carol Beesley, an art professor of 24 years at the university.
The museum is handing out the masks at its visitor services while supplies last and the masks will not be restocked.
Kain said that anyone is able to pick up a free mask and is encouraged to stop by and grab one.
