 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art offering free masks featuring two art prints

  • 0
fred jones masks

Two people wear the masks provided by the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art. Photo via the museum's Twitter.

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is currently handing out free masks with reprints of two of the works in the museum to students of the university.

The works have been reprinted for these masks, paid for by the museum association, in order to help the students at the university, according to a tweet the museum made.

Kaylee Kain, director of communication at the museum, said in an email to the Daily that the works chosen for the masks were selected because of the artist's ties to the university.

“We wanted to highlight two women in our collection with not only Oklahoma ties, but OU ties,”  Kain wrote in an email to the Daily. 

“Turner Falls” was produced by Olinka Hrdy, an OU Student from the 1920’s. The FJJMA has the largest collection of Hrdy’s work. “Bisti Badlands, New Mexico'' was produced by Carol Beesley, an art professor of 24 years at the university.

The museum is handing out the masks at its visitor services while supplies last and the masks will not be restocked. 

Kain said that anyone is able to pick up a free mask and is encouraged to stop by and grab one.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments