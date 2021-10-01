Dutch Bros Coffee to open new location in Norman; aims to make 'massive difference one cup at a time'

Another coffee shop chain will be opening up a new location in the Norman area.
Dutch Bros Coffee, a coffee shop chain based out of Oregon, will be opening a new location on Main Street in the coming months. While construction is taking place, the store has yet to announce an official grand opening date.
Sabrina Hamilton, an operator for Dutch Bros, said that compared to other coffee shops, the store promotes a sense of intentionality.
“We really are so much more than just a coffee shop,” Hamilton said. “We really want to make sure our customers feel welcome and excited, and ready to tackle their day when they leave.”
Dutch Bros Coffee features a wide variety of entirely handcrafted drinks ranging from classic brews to energy drinks dubbed “The Dutch Bros Blue Rebel.” Along with their expansive drink menu, Dutch Bros also offers a small selection of pastries.
Hamilton said that the environment of the shop is very welcoming and fun, often with upbeat music playing and going so far as to call their employees “Broistas.”
“Our culture is a massive part of what we do. Our mission statement is, ‘We are a fun-loving, mind blowing company, that makes a massive difference one cup at a time.’”
Hamilton also said that while there is no opening date just yet, they hope to have the store opened for business by the end of the year. When the store opens, it will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open to 11:00 p.m. the rest of the week.
While the Norman location hasn’t opened, you can find out more about the location, and the Dutch Bros company on their website. There are a few other locations in Oklahoma, one in Midwest City and another in OKC that coffee enthusiasts can visit before the location opens in Norman.
