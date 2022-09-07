Drive-thru dinosaur attraction roars into Sooner Mall

A prehistoric event for all ages is being featured at Sooner Mall this weekend.
Jurassic Empire has set up a family-friendly dinosaur attraction in the Sooner Mall in Norman. It is a drive-thru event available September 2-4 and September 8-11.
Driving through the attraction lasts anywhere from 20 minutes to one hour, depending on the number of cars at any given time.
Joe Flohr, operations manager for Jurassic Empire, said the experience is coming to Norman in an attempt to reach families who might not have access to such attractions otherwise.
“We're wanting to stay on the outsides of the city where the families are, where they don't have access to big events, and bring something to their area here,” Flohr said.
Flohr said the attraction is a great place for all ages.
“It's got some stuff for the dinosaur lovers, the teenagers and then the kids just love the show. They go crazy for dinosaurs,” Flohr said.
The display has over fifty dinosaurs, most of which are automatically triggered to blink, breathe and roar based on the movement of an approaching car.
Flohr said participants can access a slideshow to play on their phones as they drive through.
“That slideshow has been approved by paleontologists and fact-checked,” Flohr said. “It's very educational and fun.”
Two add-on packages are available for purchase either online or in person. The Surprise Pack has three surprise gifts, and the Mega Super Pack has six surprise gifts.
Tickets are available online only and are $55 for a car of up to seven people, and $85 for eight to eleven people. The experience is open from 5-9 p.m. on September 8 and 9, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. September 10 and 11.
Norman residents can visit the Jurassic Empire Facebook page and enter in giveaways this weekend for free tickets.
