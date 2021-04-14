Country singer Kane Brown to perform in Oklahoma City for 'Blessed and Free' tour

Country singer Kane Brown will perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City in October as part of his “Blessed and Free” tour.
Joined by opening acts Jordan Davis and Restless Road, the “Blessed and Free” tour will feature music from Brown’s 2020 studio album “Mix Tape Vol. 1.” Oklahoma City is one of 35 cities Brown will visit during the tour, which starts Oct. 1 in Sacramento, according to a press release.
Brown is a multi-platinum, five-time American Music Award-winning performer, named “the future of country” by Billboard and one of “31 People Changing the South” by Time.
Brown will perform in all 29 NBA basketball arenas during the “Blessed and Free” tour, making history as the first country singer to headline in each arena in one tour, according to the press release.
General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, on Ticketmaster. Registration for pre-sale is available on Brown’s website. A limited amount of VIP packages are also available for presale.
The concert is at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.
