College of Fine Arts to host 31st annual ‘ARTS! ARTS! ARTS! Gala’ featuring tribute to honorary chairs, alumni award

OU College of Fine Arts to host 31st annual ‘ARTS! ARTS! ARTS!’ Gala; event to feature student talents, honorary chairs, Arts Luminary Award
The 31st annual “Arts! Arts! Arts!” gala celebrating the OU’s fine arts students is this Sunday, March 6 in Oklahoma City.
The “Arts! Arts! Arts!” gala is a fundraiser benefiting the Weitzenhoffer College of Fine Arts at OU. In addition to celebrating students, the event will include a tribute to the honorary chairs and the fourth Arts Luminary Award for distinguished alumni, according to a press release.
Honorary chairs include Sarah Hogan, Sue Anne Hyde and David Woods. This year, the Arts Luminary Award will be presented to Adam Honoré, a 2015 school of drama alum who works in lighting design in Harlem.
The last in-person fundraising event was held in March of 2020. In 2021, the event was held online due to Covid-19. David Barocio, the director of advancement at OU's College of Fine Arts, said that he is excited to return to hosting an in-person event.
“We wanted to have something really special coming out of the pandemic, so we decided to have it as a celebratory way of bringing everybody back together again,” Barocio said.
Since the first gala 31 years ago, the event has raised a total of over $1.4 million for the College of Fine Arts, benefiting student scholarships, project grants, travel and other opportunities to enhance students’ education.
This year, funds will be put towards several opportunities for students in every area of the school, including funding guests who are serving as Zoom mentors and sending a student to a teacher training workshop in a location like New York City, according to the OU Foundation.
Additionally, funds will aid in purchasing instruments for the music education woodwind techniques class, providing pointe shoes or dancewear, supporting a guest director for a School of Drama lab show, providing a new drawing board for the painting studios and purchasing a Boston upright piano.
“For example, if there was some sort of audition or exhibition that (students) want to actually travel to, and they just don't have the resources available to them, they can go ahead and utilize those resources that we have available through this event,” Barocio said.
Jodie Cone, a sophomore ballet performance major, said fine arts bring value to her life.
"Fine arts, especially the program here at OU, is the place where my specific craft can become a deeper part of the community,” Cone said. “Not only can I fine-tune my skills in pursuing my own goals, but I can challenge them, grow them, and ultimately share them with my peers and with those around me."
In previous years, individual events have raised upwards of $80,000 for the school. This year, Barocio said the goal was to raise at least $85,000, and this number has already been surpassed in ticket sales and sponsorship packages.
An individual patron ticket costs $250, and young patron tickets (patrons under 40) cost $100. Barocio said the attendee list surpasses 200 people.
“This event is very successful and very popular,” Barocio said. “It's an excellent way for us to really showcase and highlight all of the many talents that we have. (People) can come there and get a little bit of a sampling as well as an opportunity to financially support.”
The “Arts! Arts! Arts!” gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. on March 6 in the Five Moons Ballroom at the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City. To learn more about the 2022 “Arts! Arts! Arts!” sponsorship opportunities, visit the OU Foundation’s website.
