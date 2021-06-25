You are the owner of this article.
'A reason to clap and cheer': Norman Music Festival to make return with NMF Soundcheck Series

The Norman Music Festival logo. 

 Via the Norman Music Festival's website.

The Norman Music Festival will return April 28-30, 2022 in Downtown Norman after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic. 

The festival was founded in 2008 as a one-day event, and it has since grown to include two nights and one full day of music and festivities, according to its website. The event features performers from various genres in both indoor and outdoor venues. 

“We absolutely hated having to cancel in 2020 — it was going to be the biggest and the best,” Shari Jackson, the festival’s executive director said. “We were so proud of the lineup. There was a new art market, (and) we had street performers. It was all just going to be so great.” 

Jackson said although the festival was delayed another year due to the pandemic, the Norman Music Festival will host a series of street parties called the NMF Soundcheck Series in the meantime, featuring new, touring and local musical artists.

“We need a chance for the bands who had their entire year of touring and gigging shut down,” Jackson said. “We need them to have a reason to get on stage, (and) we need fans to have a reason to clap and cheer.” 

The first of the street concerts will begin at 8:00 p.m. July 10 on Jones Ave. in front of the historic Santa Fe Depot, Jackson said. The concert will feature the “psycho-punk-dream-surf-rock” band, Mad Honey, the “dream-pop quartet,” Blushing and the “heavy, psych-rock” band Helen Kelter-Skelter

Jackson said the next two concerts will take place Aug. 14 and Sep. 11. More details will be provided on the festival's Instagram and Facebook pages. 

“This is going to take a real community effort if you have time, if you want to donate, (and) if you want to volunteer," Jackson said. "We're just going to grassroots and build this thing back.” 

