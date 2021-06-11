2nd Friday Norman Art Walk to host local artists, businesses following return to in-person events

2nd Friday Norman Art Walk, a free, public event celebrating the work and collaboration between local artists, organizations and businesses, will begin this evening across the Walker Arts District in Downtown Norman.
Following the art walk’s in-person return in May, this is the second art walk since the event went virtual due to the pandemic. A showcase of artistic talents, the walk will feature many different local community members and their work.
“The goal and the mission of the event is to bring the community together to support the art and celebrate the arts and the community,” said Cher Duncan, the events coordinator for the Norman Arts Council. “We originally started out with just a handful of businesses, galleries and vendors, and it's grown to where we have a huge following and now a huge list of people that help participate.”
Participating restaurants include locally owned Black Camel Coffee, who will provide free coffee; 405 Brewing, who will provide beer for sale; The Bluebonnet Bar, which will host local music performances by the Tequila Songbirds; and Sergio’s Italian Bistro, which will feature musical artist Stephen Baker, according to the 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk’s website.
The walk will include musical performances by S. Reidy, Dredz, SILYA and Original Flow, which will begin at 7 p.m. at Studio Ink tattoo and piercing shop, according to the website. A variety of arts organizations, such as Corporeal Ceramics, Literati Press, SunBath Craft, Felix Blesch and Records by Marcus, will also exhibit their work at OSC-Press, an artist-run print shop.
Businesses hosting art or artists include J-Byrd Home Boutique, known for custom made furniture, home decor, women’s accessories and some health and wellness items; Natuv, a female- and Native American-owned technology corporation; Sandalwood & Sage, a shop for artisan goods; the VisitNorman travel agency; Wilshire Cabinet + Co; and clothing store Human Interaction, according to the website.
Artwork can also be viewed at a variety of local galleries, including MAINSITE Contemporary Art, Resonator Institute, The Depot Gallery and Gallery 123.
Participating artists include Leslie Arnold of Custom Cookie Creation; Medeah Kitsmiller, who makes hand-poured resin journals; Danica Thompson, who makes hand-illustrated greeting cards; and Jeanne Barnes, who will feature upcycled garden art, according to the website. Each artist will be featured at the Artifactory & Sewsociety craft store.
Additionally, the walk will include Oklahoma artist Brad Price and his Southwest Landscapes paintings, freelance designer Noel Van Swearingen, artist and illustrator Roshni Roberts, painter Danny Joe Rose III, new artists Sophia Cadena, Michelle Lay, Stephanie Michaud and Giselle Ordaz’s and their Summer Time Fine exhibition, pop-up poetry from Travis Humphreys, watercolor and pencil artist Lauren K. Rawls Dale, mixed media artist Sarah Fenner King, a mixed media artist, according to the website.
Duncan said the popular collaboration by local artists Denise Duong and Gabriel Friedman through their exhibition titled "The Left Hand of Liminality," will also be featured in the walk along with a variety of local landscape artists and over 25 vendors. She said this walk will feature the “most artists in the walk that she has seen.”
“We're excited and encouraged by being back in person,” Duncan said. “ But probably the biggest thing I would say (is that) we're probably going to have a pretty big turnout, and we (will implement social distancing) to keep it safe.”
