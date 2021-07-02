You are the owner of this article.
2021 Collaboration of Design and Art Awards include 'Unbound' sculpture in top art pieces for public voting

unbound

Unbound sculpture in front of the Norman Public Library Central.

 Provided by the Norman Arts Council twitter account

The 2021 Collaboration of Design and Art awards picked a sculpture from the Norman Public Library Central to be in their top 100 pieces, allowing the public to vote until June 30.

The sculpture “Unbound” is a 45-foot aluminum and wire sculpture made to look like paper flying in the air and was created in 2020 by London artist Paul Cocksedge, according to the information page on the CODAworx website

Kelly Sitzman, the director of communications and employee development for Pioneer Library System, said “Unbound '' was integrated in front of the library as a part of the Norman Foward Quality of Life program, a proposal to renovate, expand, construct and fund different projects. 

“It is such a stunning piece  it's located in the heart of Norman, and it really has been a centerpiece for our Norman library, and community, especially now as we're conducting our library programming outdoors,” Sitzman said. 

According to its website, the CODAawards is an internationally acclaimed celebration of art projects and designs that successfully integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural, or public spaces. 

The Collaboration of Design and Art “Worx”  an online, global community that celebrates design projects featuring commissioned artworks  designed the 2021 CODAawards to celebrate projects completed since January 2018 in commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, institutional, landscape, liturgical, public spaces, residential and transportation categories. 

CODAawards will announce the winners and their projects, Aug. 30, according to the website. People may vote for as many projects as they want, but only one vote per project.

“We love that art has been a part of those Norman Forward projects and certainly in libraries across the country, not just here,” Sitzman said. “Art is so appreciated and so important to learning and growing and being curious. And that's what we're all about.” 

