107th Annual OU School of Visual Arts Student exhibition to open at Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art

The 107th Annual OU School of Visual Arts Student Exhibition at Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will open Thursday, April 22, in-person.
The exhibition, which features over 80 works from 39 students, was curated partly by guest juror Craig Anderson of Anderson Arts, according to a press release. The logo for the event was designed by two OU visual communications juniors, Blake Jones and Lily Nguyen, that reflects the theme of the event — “Art for All.”
“I am impressed by the quality, the spirit, and the very diverse nature of the artworks submitted for this exhibition,” Anderson said in the release. “The many highly refined and visionary entries in so many categories bode well for these students’ individual futures and are thus a tribute to the faculty as well.”
Due to social distancing restrictions, the exhibition will not have a typical opening or rewards ceremony, according to the release. Instead, there will be two “family days” from 1 - 6 p.m. April 22 and May 6. Students are encouraged to bring friends and family to the exhibit.
“In our 107th year, the annual student exhibition is the school’s most enduring tradition,” Pete Froslie, the School of Visual Arts director, said in the release. “I am proud of the continually high level of work our students produce. We will also be drawing on lessons learned during the pandemic, creating a virtual component of the exhibition that can reach an even broader audience.”
The exhibit will remain open between April 22 and May 6. All art pieces will be labeled with the name of the artist and the award the piece won. The museum, located at 555 Elm Ave, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 – 5 p.m on Sundays, and admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.