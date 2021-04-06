OU Health to hold first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Santa Fe South High School

OU Health will host a public first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in collaboration with Sante Fe South High School on Friday.
The clinic will be held at Sante Fe South High School Field House at 5000 S. Sante Fe Ave., Oklahoma City and is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to an OU Health news release.
According to the release, participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic is for ages 16 and older, in accordance with phase four of the state’s vaccination plan. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian.
For maximum effectiveness, participants must receive two doses of the vaccine and will be asked to schedule their second dose during their appointment, according to the release. Participants should arrive no more than 10 minutes before their appointment.
Due to limited doses, those interested must make an appointment. Click here for the appointment link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.