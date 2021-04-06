You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Health to hold first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Santa Fe South High School

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Health

The OU Health logo. 

 Photo provided

OU Health will host a public first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in collaboration with Sante Fe South High School on Friday. 

The clinic will be held at Sante Fe South High School Field House at 5000 S. Sante Fe Ave., Oklahoma City and is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to an OU Health news release. 

According to the release, participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic is for ages 16 and older, in accordance with phase four of the state’s vaccination plan. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian. 

For maximum effectiveness, participants must receive two doses of the vaccine and will be asked to schedule their second dose during their appointment, according to the release. Participants should arrive no more than 10 minutes before their appointment. 

Due to limited doses, those interested must make an appointment. Click here for the appointment link.

Tags

Alexia Aston joined The Daily in the fall of 2020 as a news reporter. Alexia is a journalism major from Clinton, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments