OU Chief COVID Officer discusses effects of delta variant on transmissibility, breakout infections, hospitalizations, deaths

The delta variant’s high transmissibility has translated to a greater likelihood of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths for vaccinated people, especially in older populations, OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said in a Wednesday livestream.
A new study published Sept. 10 by the CDC examines positive COVID-19 cases in 13 U.S. jurisdictions. Bratzler said its results indicate that, before a rise in delta variant cases, about 95 percent of people who were infected with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. By comparison, about 82 percent of people who became infected during the variant’s outbreak are unvaccinated.
Older people are also more likely to experience breakout infections, as 37 percent of new cases in the 65 years and older age group have been linked to fully vaccinated individuals, according to the study.
Bratzler said the CDC study indicates that pre-delta variant, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to get infected. Following the variant’s spread, unvaccinated individuals have become only 4.6 times more likely to get sick.
The delta variant is about twice as contagious as the original alpha strain, Bratzler said, and people infected with the delta variant carry about 1,000 to 1,200 times more virus in their airways.
Bratzler cited an August CDC study examining the effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines among healthcare workers. According to study results, before the delta variant, the vaccines were more than 90 percent effective. In light of the variant’s prevalence, their effectiveness has dropped to about 66 percent.
Recent data from Israel indicates receiving a booster shot restores breakthrough infection protection to 95 percent, Bratzler said.
People 65 and older were the first age group to have the COVID-19 vaccine available to them, and Bratzler said it’s unclear whether their vaccinations have become less effective over time. While he said a universal booster recommendation is unlikely, he predicted the candidates for the additional shot will be those in the 50 years and older age group, immunosuppressed individuals and people with underlying health conditions.
Bratzler said Oklahoma’s case count slightly increased Wednesday, although its three-day and seven-day average have been trending downward. The state is experiencing 53 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, down from a January peak of 103.
Oklahoma is ranked 17th in the nation for new cases per 100,000 residents by the CDC, bringing it out of the top 10, which Bratzler said many health experts were hoping for. He also said the state hasn’t seen the post-Labor Day case spike he predicted last week.
Cleveland County has the third most COVID-19 cases in the state, following a pattern Bratzler said is largely based on its population. According to the COVID ActNow dashboard, Cleveland County has seen 68.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.
While the majority of those hospitalized are still unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, Bratzler said the September CDC study indicates vaccinated individuals have made up a greater portion of hospital patients in recent months.
Pre-delta variant, 93 percent of COVID-19 hospital patients weren’t fully vaccinated, while post-delta variant, 86 percent of hospitalized individuals haven’t been fully vaccinated, according to the study. This ratio is comparable to the amount of vaccinated patients in Oklahoma hospitals, Bratzler added.
According to the study, before the delta variant’s spread, unvaccinated people were 16.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals. Since then, unvaccinated individuals have become only 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19.
Nationally, Bratzler said COVID-19-related deaths have returned to January levels, in part because of the delta variant’s transmissibility, and because people with the delta variant are more likely to be hospitalized.
Bratzler said the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been approved for use in more than 170 countries, is very similar to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but it requires two doses instead of one. He’s unfamiliar with possible advantages to using the Novavax vaccine, which hasn’t yet sought U.S. approval, but he believes it could be another option for the country in the near future.
