You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

COVID-19 antigen test kits available for purchase on campus in efforts to increase testing amid delta variant, risk levels

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Xcetera test

A flier for an antigen self-test at Xcetera.

 Peggy Dodd/The Daily

COVID-19 antigen testing kits are now available for $18 at Xcetra and the Union Market.

Antigen tests are at-home swab tests that provide results in 15 minutes. These tests are often referred to as “rapid tests”, but are found to be less accurate than traditional molecular tests that are processed in laboratories, according to the CDC, as they are more likely to generate false negatives.

OU ordered 580 tests that can be purchased using credit, Sooner Sense or meal points, a university spokesperson wrote in an email. Antigen tests are limited to one per purchase. 

In President Joseph Harroz’s Sept. 1 State of the University speech, Harroz said that the university reviewed the emphasis placed on testing due to the rise of the delta variant and decided to begin increasing the amount of testing. Harroz said tests will be free for uninsured students to make them accessible. The university encourages insured students to file a claim with their provider.

According to the OU COVID-19 Dashboard, 534 tests were performed on campus from Sept. 2-8. 61 of these tests were positive, equaling 11.42 percent of tests. This was an increase from the previous week, Aug. 25 through Sept. 1, where 210 tests were performed and 49 returned positive. 

The Covid Act Now dashboard lists Cleveland County’s risk level as “very high” with a positive test rate of 12.8 percent and an infection rate of 1.22 percent. OU Health announced, Sept. 8, that no ICU beds, for both COVID and non-COVID patients, are available. 95 percent of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

In addition to the antigen testing option, testing is still available at the Goddard Health Center. Appointments must be scheduled at healthconnection.ou.edu.

Tags

Peggy Dodd is a journalism freshman and news reporter at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments