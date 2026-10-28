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Best Thrift & Vintage Store in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Uptown Cheapskate

Inside the new Uptown Cheapskate Norman location.

 Parker Newman/OU Daily

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman thrift/vintage shop. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER 

Uptown Cheapskate Norman 

1544 24th Ave.

Want to find name-brand steals for a fraction of the price or make a little extra cash by selling your old clothes? Uptown Cheapskate is the place for you. It offers gently-used clothing, shoes and accessories for up to 70% off retail pricing.

ALSO NOMINIATED

Antique Paradise 

1321 E. Lindsey St.

Carve a whole day out for thrifting at Antique Paradise. Shop a huge catalogue across 20,000 square feet. Whether you’re looking for antiques, collectibles or house decor, Antique Paradise is the perfect stop at a great price. 

Crimson Vintage 

406 E. Main St.

Crimson Vintage is a top-rated vintage thrift shop with a curated collection of quality merchandise — specifically OU apparel. On a lucky day, you might find an old football game shirt from the ’80s or a vintage OU logo shirt that’s no longer being made. 

Robinson’s Repurposed 

300 E. Main St.

Moving in? Do it with prices that won’t hurt the wallet. Robinson’s Repurposed has a wide variety of furniture and clothes in every style, from every era. Stop by one of its Art Walks featuring portraits and stories to celebrate local creativity. 

Trendy Thrift 

1213 E. Lindsey St.

Whether you’re on the hunt for high-quality clothing, old books, collectibles or just a fun outing with your friends, Trendy Thrift has you covered. Stay alert for different color tags and keep up with promotions. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.