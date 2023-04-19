Austin-based composer Olivia Komahcheet to perform at Norman Music Festival

Austin-based artist and composer Olivia Komahcheet will perform at Norman Music Fest on Thursday April 27.
Komahcheet said her love of music began during her childhood. Her parents were in a band, so opportunities to pick up an instrument weren’t hard to come by. With support from her family, she got involved in after-school activities, and her passion grew.
“My parents were just really supportive and made sure if I had interest in going to anything music-related, I would get to go,” Komahcheet said. “I just got involved and allowed myself to dabble in different after-school activities and on my own time practicing.”
Komahcheet said she finds inspiration in her environment, with sources ranging from her family to nature. Her writing process focuses less on specific events or people and more on emotion, some of which she said comes subconsciously.
“It’s more of like, a feeling — whatever comes to the surface — and allowing it to channel through,” Komahcheet said.
Her music combines elements of neo soul with an indie-electronic sound. During performances, she uses a loop station to create new songs live.
“I write everything kind of live from scratch,” Komahcheet said. “It starts from one thing and then it turns into a whole other thing.”
Komahcheet’s work isn’t new to Oklahoma. She was asked to write a song for Oklahoma City art gallery Factory Obscura’s Mixtape Vol. 4, an exhibit that features rooms which symbolize an emotion. For the exhibit, artists were asked to write a song about the emotion the room is based on. Komahcheet’s word was hope.
The song is called “NASUPETI,” which translates to “hope” in Comanche. While the song is not currently available for streaming, it is featured on a cassette available for purchase through Factory Obscura’s website. Along with writing the song, Komahcheet performed at the Future of Sound Fest held by Factory Obscura.
Komahcheet said she is excited to perform at and attend Norman Music Festival for the first time. Komahcheet primarily performs solo but occasionally collaborates with other artists during shows. At the festival, she will be performing a song alongside Norman-based guitarist AJ Harvey.
When performing, Komahcheet said she is able to step away from whatever is stressing her out in the moment, describing the experience as being therapeutic and “a beautiful meditation.”
Komahcheet released her single “MEEKU,” which translates to “listen” in Comanche, in February 2022. She said “MEEKU” is inspired by recordings she has sampled of her family members, as well as advice she has received and her surrounding environment.
“I find a lot comes from listening and then creating from there,” Komahcheet said.
Komahcheet will play at the Country Cannabis Alley stage at 6:00 p.m. on the first night of Norman Music Festival.
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Francisco Gutierrez and Alexandra Powell-Lorentzatos copy edited this story.
