Friday

Inauguration of OU President Joseph Harroz

10 a.m., Lloyd Noble Center

Harroz will be officially inaugurated after serving as president since May 9, 2020. The ceremony will be followed by events on the South Oval starting at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday

First American Museum grand opening

8 a.m., 659 First Americans Blvd., Oklahoma City

The 175,000 square foot First American Museum will hold weekend opening ceremonies ending Sunday. The event will start at 8 a.m. and feature a procession of 39 Native nations, and later, remarks from museum, city and tribal leaders.

OU Football vs Nebraska

11 a.m., Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Following a 76-0 victory over Western Carolina, the Sooners will aim to continue their early success against the former Big 12 rival Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Monday, Sept. 20

OU Board of Regents

Time and location TBD

The OU Board of Regents will hold its first meeting of the fall semester from Monday to Tuesday of next week. Previous meetings have consisted of a first day of executive session followed by a public meeting on the second day.

Friday, Sept. 24

University Theater “Mad Forest: A Play from Romania” opening night

8 p.m., Weitzenhoffer Theater

From playwright Caryl Churchill, “Mad Forest: A Play from Romania” is a story set during the 1989 Romanian Revolution. A livestream of this performance will be available. Tickets at the door are $35 for adults and $15 for students. Advance purchase tickets are $29 for adults, $24 for senior adults and $12 for students.

Fall Family Weekend

Campus Activity Council’s fall family weekend begins Friday, with free events — including a trivia night, football game watch party, escape room and more — lasting until Sunday, Sept. 26.

