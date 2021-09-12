Friday
Inauguration of OU President Joseph Harroz
10 a.m., Lloyd Noble Center
Harroz will be officially inaugurated after serving as president since May 9, 2020. The ceremony will be followed by events on the South Oval starting at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday
First American Museum grand opening
8 a.m., 659 First Americans Blvd., Oklahoma City
The 175,000 square foot First American Museum will hold weekend opening ceremonies ending Sunday. The event will start at 8 a.m. and feature a procession of 39 Native nations, and later, remarks from museum, city and tribal leaders.
OU Football vs Nebraska
11 a.m., Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Following a 76-0 victory over Western Carolina, the Sooners will aim to continue their early success against the former Big 12 rival Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Monday, Sept. 20
OU Board of Regents
Time and location TBD
The OU Board of Regents will hold its first meeting of the fall semester from Monday to Tuesday of next week. Previous meetings have consisted of a first day of executive session followed by a public meeting on the second day.
Friday, Sept. 24
University Theater “Mad Forest: A Play from Romania” opening night
8 p.m., Weitzenhoffer Theater
From playwright Caryl Churchill, “Mad Forest: A Play from Romania” is a story set during the 1989 Romanian Revolution. A livestream of this performance will be available. Tickets at the door are $35 for adults and $15 for students. Advance purchase tickets are $29 for adults, $24 for senior adults and $12 for students.
Fall Family Weekend
Campus Activity Council’s fall family weekend begins Friday, with free events — including a trivia night, football game watch party, escape room and more — lasting until Sunday, Sept. 26.
