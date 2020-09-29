The Pride of Oklahoma members reflect on changes amid COVID-19, mourn missed traditions

The Pride of Oklahoma performs before every kickoff, filling the stadium with roars as the Oklahoma state song is played and the drum major struts across the field. Most years, a band of 300-plus students blasts stand tunes to a packed student section.
This season, though, is drastically different. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pride plays in only small groups — less than 100 — to a mostly empty stadium.
Beyond game days, the band is taking even more precautions to ensure its limited participation in the sports season can continue.
On Aug. 24, there was a positive case in The Pride, and in response it suspended its activities for 48 hours. Three other members of The Pride have tested positive since their first case.
“The first thing I felt was guilt because I had put 300 of my best friends in danger,” said music education junior and trumpet section leader Kelsey Cook, who was the first member of The Pride to test positive. “Physically, there were a few days I was concerned about my health and probably the biggest health scare I've had. I felt like it was hard to breathe.”
Cook was told she was not allowed to go to any on- or off-campus Pride activities as a precaution after her positive test.
“We had online Pride rehearsals over Zoom, and it was easy for all of us to interact because we were in the safety of our own home,” Cook said.
Brian Britt, director of athletic bands, said The Pride’s leadership has tried to keep students engaged with the band if they do test positive.
“Everybody's health and safety is at the forefront of every decision we make,” Britt said. “We communicate daily with emails, and our staff check in with students that have tested positive for COVID-19. Their main concern is to keep up with their health and school, and we keep them abreast with what we are doing with regards of the band.”
Before the Pride suspended their activities, according to Britt, a whole section was recommended to quarantine but the group isn’t doing full-section quarantine anymore.
“What we did with our first case, we just wanted to make sure we had absolute understanding of how the process of contact tracing was working.” Britt said.
Olivia Bowles, a microbiology senior and flute section leader, said a flutist tested positive in early September. This person was recommended to self- isolate, and anyone who had come in contact with that person was asked to get tested before coming back to Pride.
Ever since responding to its first case, The Pride has been taking different precautions in case a member tests positive, Britt said.
“Once we revisited the CDC guidelines, we realized we were actually exceeding the minimum standards,” Britt said. “What we do now, if someone tests positive, we make people aware of that in their area and then encourage them to get tested and allow them to self-isolate. We provide them with a copy of CDC guidelines and allow them to make a choice based on that considering their comfortability.”
“The Pride of Oklahoma has a leadership team between each section of instruments that serve as an example by making sure that everyone is wearing their bell covers (and) masks and maintaining distance at practices,” said Spencer Kunz, a history senior and mellophone section leader.
Kunz said while the leadership team is doing their part, students are also asked to remain cautious.
“The Pride is a large network of individuals,” Kunz said. “The likelihood of encountering someone with COVID-19 is far higher."
There is a survey every Pride student takes before each rehearsal asking if they have exhibited symptoms or been around someone who has, according to Kunz. If so, they are asked to stay home and get tested. According to The Pride contract and syllabus, “if you are uncomfortable in any situation, you are more than welcome to stay home.”
Preparing for game day has also been affected by the pandemic, Pride members say.
“When we set up on the field in blocks, we’re normally in shapes that are six feet apart, and we’re not doing our traditional marching formations,” Bowles said. “This allows us to not get too close to our peers and stay in our own little bubble.”
Britt said one of the most notable changes is that The Pride will not perform as one unit at home games this year, or perform a live halftime show.
Bowles said The Pride records its shows and displays them on the jumbotron each home game instead of their regular performances.
“Our report time is two hours prior, and we’ll do basic warm-ups of what we’ll do in the stands. We then head directly to the stadium from Everest (Indoor Training Center). Our main job is to keep everyone safe and then support our team once we get into the stadium for the game,” Britt said.
While everyone who attends OU home games this year may notice The Pride’s adjustments, the band members who have lost the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic are the seniors, according to one member.
“It’s rough,” said biology pre-dental and senior Pride member Kyra Shock. “This is my last season of marching band ever. After this, it’s dental school for me and my career from there. I don’t think OU fans truly realize how much The Pride does every game day to make the experience what it is. As I drive by and walk through campus, all I see are remnants of what should have been: rewarm at the flagpole, parading down Boyd and over to the Union, playing our show tunes for the huge crowd at the fountain by Wagner Hall, the roar of the stadium during Pregame, performing halftime to our 80,000-plus fans.”
Shock said the pandemic has robbed them not only of a normal marching season, but of a proper goodbye to the band and traditions they have grown to love.
“I’m never going to get to stand in the tunnels again, or jump up and hit the painted marking ‘The Pride,’ or run onto the field after the drumline’s chilling first hits of 'Pregame,'” Shock said. “I will never again have the opportunity to form the 'OU' on the field, march to the end-zone, and play directly into the fans while being scared to death by the shotguns going off right behind us. As a senior, I won’t get to form the 'Senior-O' and march off the field with my best friends, saying goodbye to the stadium and experiences we’ve loved so much."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.