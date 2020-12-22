'You're going to always have some guys move on': Lincoln Riley acknowledges perseverance of Tanner Mordecai, T.J. Pledger, praises Tre Brown for taking next step

In a Cotton Bowl press conference Tuesday, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley pondered how the 2020 season has changed conversations with players about transferring and opting out.
After the Sooners beat Iowa State 27-21 in the Big 12 Championship and with their Cotton Bowl match against No. 7 Florida right around the corner, Riley’s starting cornerback Tre Brown — who has played critical roles in OU’s last three Big 12 Championship games — opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Additionally, three Sooners have taken to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai, backup running back T.J. Pledger and redshirt freshman receiver Fin Corwin entered the NCAA Transfer Portal shortly after the conference title game. Mordecai announced he's going to SMU Tuesday on social media.
But Riley was adamant there's no "bad blood" between the program and the departures, and said Brown is in a great place in his career to go to the NFL.
"I think Tre is going to have a good opportunity," Riley said. "I think he's made himself a better player, become much better with his technique. I think that was a big part of him, was just consistency and technique. So I do think that's improved. Like all our guys, when they get a chance to take that next step, we're always excited for them. And Tre's no different."
In a normal year without the looming effects of COVID-19, seniors like Brown wouldn’t have the opportunity to consider staying for another season. But after the NCAA ruled this year’s eligibility for all players a free season, the conversations have become more complicated.
“Just the fact that you would even be having these conversations with seniors is different,” Riley said. “I don't mean to get on a soapbox here, but there's a way to do that as opposed to just bailing out. … We've got to be careful with this whole thing. We've got to really watch how it unfolds because these guys are still young men and we're still tasked with a lot more than winning football games.
“These guys still need developing, these guys still need maturing. And if we're not doing that part as coaches in these college football programs, then we are absolutely failing.”
When considering the situations of backups Mordecai and Pledger, Riley mentioned former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight. Knight, who was named OU’s starter in 2013, lost the starting job to now-Cleveland Browns quarterback and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield in 2015 before transferring to Texas A&M in 2016.
Mordecai, a redshirt sophomore, has been a backup to Heisman winner Kyler Murray and runner up Jalen Hurts, and saw limited snaps in 2020 behind Spencer Rattler. Pledger has only had 27 carries after the return of senior Rhamondre Stevenson, who’s tallied 83 carries and has asserted himself as OU’s primary running back.
“I look back at Trevor Knight when he left here. He wanted to stay ... even through the tough years, his last year when he wasn't playing, (he) was a great teammate and just did a phenomenal job,” Riley said. “And you understood, ‘Hey, this guy's put in his time here and he's hung in there and gave it a great shot. And there's going to be a better opportunity for him elsewhere.’
“I felt similar about Tanner Mordecai and his decision. Felt very similar about T.J. Pledger and his decision. I mean, those are guys you appreciate because those guys hung in here. They really gave it a chance. It wasn't like one thing didn't go their way and they bailed out. Those guys overcame a lot and were key contributors to this team and this program.”
With an extra year of eligibility to consider, Riley understands that players want to utilize another opportunity to play, but he also said he appreciates the ones who embraced the slow start before their time came. He cited redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas as a good example of that.
A former four-star recruit who redshirted in 2017 after arriving at OU, Thomas didn’t see significant playing time until this season. After waiting three years, he’s been instrumental in the Sooners’ defensive improvements in 2020 and was one of the unit’s bright spots while junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins missed five games due to suspension.
But Riley was adamant he's thankful for the years of perseverance of Mordecai and Pledger, and acknowledged the prominent career of Brown.
“You're going to always have some guys move on,” Riley said. “That's just the nature of this. That part's not different, but it's certainly on the forefront of more people's minds. And I think you really go back, you've got to make sure the kind of guys that you are recruiting are the guys that want to stand in there and push through and understand that it may not be perfect for them every single time or right away. But if they hang in there, then they give themselves great opportunities.
“We've got so many guys on our team that are an example of that. We've talked about Isaiah Thomas at length and how much he's hung in there and improved and really made himself a really good football player for us. There's a number of other really good examples on our football team. Erik Swenson comes to mind. Jeremiah Hall comes to mind. Several guys in our secondary right now come to mind.
“There's guys all over this team that may be right when they got here didn't have a huge role or didn't just break out and have star campaigns, but they've hung in there and they've pushed through. And that's all, at the end of the day, that you can ask for a kid.”
