'You either back down or bow up': What head coach Lincoln Riley said after 37-30 loss to Iowa State

Oklahoma (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) lost to Iowa State (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) on the road Saturday night.
This marks the first time OU started 0-2 in Big 12 play since 1998 and the first time they've lost two straight games under coach Lincoln Riley.
Here's what Riley had to say after the historical loss:
Opening Statement
“Just a tough loss. A very, very, kind of gut wrenching loss. I thought our team really responded to a lot of things we put in front of them as coaches all week, but we had a very spirited week and really a very spirited sideline in our game.
(We) had some opportunities, I thought there, especially in the first half, to really gain some separation, we were playing good ball, just not great ball and had some chances to separate against a good team on the road, which, when you're a great team, you take advantage of those, and we were not quite there yet. And (it) came down to (a) back and forth game. A couple plays that we didn't make, some of the key plays, outside of the kicks in those field goals that we dropped two for sure touchdown passes that certainly hurt.
(We) really did a good job against the run game in the first half. We didn't do a very good job against Hall in the second half, obviously, a couple key penalties and then the biggest single play was probably the kickoff return just because we had so much momentum after the turnover and touchdown. That was a huge individual play.
So (we) had a couple of tough calls that didn't go our way, that's part of life on the road. And again we're one play short and so obviously our backs (are) against the wall here as a football team, we know that, we understand that ,we accept that. our guys are hurt. Most of the guys in our room haven’t experienced a start to a season like this. But it's still about how you respond. And I believe I know how this group will (respond,) despite the sickening feeling of my stomach right now and how disappointed we all are.
We still know there's a makings of a good football team in there and it's my job, our staff's job, our players' job to get to our best and if we do that this team can reel off a lot of wins. So I'll continue to ride with this team. We've got a lot of guys in there that are down but certainly not out of the fight and we're going to keep taking steps to get better.”
On how to close out games
“Honestly just make less mistakes and make more plays. As easy as that sounds, I thought our fight and our resolve and our energy was so much better consistently throughout the game than it was last week. The mistakes that we had were obviously disappointing. Again, you're playing a good football team on the road too, it's not all going to be perfect.
I'm going to kick some of those field goals when we were moving the ball at will, to give them a couple of long conversions. Just a few little things here and there that were the difference between having a small lead at halftime and a really big lead. It's the frustration of you're playing good, but not as good as you know you can.
For us that frustration can pull over into getting discouraged into not continuing to push and be in the direction that we know we can, that frustration is going to continue to fuel us and we have to continue to push to be what we can because we know what we can be and we're not there yet. And I know nobody wants to hear it. But the reality is we're close. We're closer than even we think right now.”
On team’s woes in fourth quarter
"We responded pretty good at the beginning of it, best I remember. So (we) obviously didn't do a very good job at the end. I don't know exactly what it is. Is it some young guys in some key position? Sure. But again, that's not an excuse or a crutch.
We feel like we have the players in there to continue to get better. We felt like we took some steps. Again, it's hard to accept that when you look at the scoreboard at the end of the game, and we're so used to winning and we expect to win every time we touch the field. And that's not going to change. So we have some youth, we have some key guys that are young and in some of these positions for the first time. But they've got to grow.
We have to continue to coach them better and we've got to continue to go finish. We've got to continue to grow and get to the point where we can finish the games we know we can and play as good as we know.”
On the secondary
"I don't know that there's any part of the team that you sit there and say it’s been just awful or a part of the team that you look there and say it's just been great. That's kind of been our problem as we’ve been up and down everywhere. But, we’ve returned a lot of guys (in the secondary). That's a group that certainly is not lacking in experience. That's a group (where) all those guys can certainly play better, we get some depth. We'll continue to explore that depth.
Do we hold ourselves to a higher standard? Do we feel that we've got to make some of those plays? Yes. Are you going to make them all as (a defense)? No, but there's certainly some out there that we can make, and that for us to be the defensive team we want to be, that we are going to have to make."
On missing tackles
"I thought our guys hung in there and kept swinging the entire game. I mean, listen, when you have the expectations that we do, there's gonna be a tiny level of disappointment anytime anything doesn't go your way… you’re not gonna be happy when things don’t go well. … I don’t feel like our fight was the problem, we’ve got to play better football."
On his frustration
It's a sick feeling. Especially tonight… the energy level fight was what it's supposed to be to win road football games. Now against good teams on the road, the quality of ball’s has to back that up, too. Especially when you have a few breaks that don't go your way, you have to be able to just play through it. … It’s hard to explain how much (this loss) hurts. It’s difficult to explain, (but) I know what this team can be. And I know that we can get there.
The only disappointment, the only failure in thing will be if we don't find out how good we can be and if we let this somehow take away from our growth as a football team. So you got a choice, these are tough times and and either you back down or bow up and we'll find out what we're all about."
