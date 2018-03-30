Oklahoma softball: Sooners earn run-rule victory over No. 15 Baylor
No. 2 Oklahoma defeated No. 15 Baylor on Friday, extending their winning streak to 21 games. The Sooners lead the series 2-0, before their final game of the series on Saturday.
The Sooners scored all of their nine hits, resulting in a run-rule victory at the end of the fifth inning. Freshman Nicole Mendez recorded three of these runs, most notably stealing home on one of Baylor’s four errors.
Sophomore Mariah Lopez and Senior Paige Lowary combined for a no- hitter, giving the offense an edge. Lowary sealed the no-hitter with a close throw out in fifth inning.
Oklahoma and Baylor conclude their series at 6 p.m CT on Saturday.
