'When you play that way you're going to get punished': What defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after 37-30 loss at Iowa State

Oklahoma (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) lost to Iowa State (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) on Saturday night.
The Sooners have lost two straight games for the first time under Lincoln Riley and is the first time that OU has lost two straight Big 12 games since 1999, former coach Bob Stoops' first season as coach.
Here's what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said postgame:
On defensive physicality
“I thought we didn’t hold up very well in that respect. I think certainly at times for stretches. I think some of it is from a physical standpoint. I think other times it is a lack of tackle attempt in some respects and so you didn’t really get into the physical aspect of things. I certainly thought late in the game, just an inability to get the ball carried to the ground and what you saw earlier in the game, I just thought diving at the ground, just a lot of techniques and fundamentals from that standpoint which obviously goes back to us as coaches. We have to do a better job. The tail-end, falling off the tackles and that hasn’t been us but obviously it was us tonight and we paid the price for it.”
On what the defense does next week
“Yeah What's next? You know you throw work at it. So much of any issue that we have is simple but it's not easy. The fix is right there in front of us. Every tackle that was missed tonight is one that has to be made. There's not anything we can do in football that doesn't include a finish on the football play but by tackling the ball carrier and that was something that was obviously disappointing. So is the fix simple? Yeah. Is it easy? Of course not. But you gotta throw work at it. You have to take an honest evaluation and not fall into the doom and gloom side of things. We gotta look at the video and we gotta get better but the easy answer or the simple answer we have to throw work at it, identify the problem and we have to be much better next week.”
On discipline being a factor on defense
“This one is a big part of the game. When you talk about penalties, you talk about takeaways, you talk about giving guys extra outs, use the baseball analogy and when you do that you have an opportunity to get off the field and if you don't get off the field it's amazing how often you get penalized for it in terms of scoring so we have to be cleaner than that. It's tough sometimes in the moment to see exactly what took place so that's something we have to analyze on film. The other side of it is ‘okay do you get passive?’ You have to be aggressive in coverage. You have to take advantage of this opportunity. Obviously when the ball is in the air you have to get your hands off but the other side of it is ‘do you play passively and watch guys catch balls in front of you?’ Some matchup deals tonight I've seen from a size standpoint and so the answer is aggression but it has to be smart aggression and certainly some of the key situations that we have to do a better job at.”
On 65-yard slant touchdown
“Yeah that is the RPO. That is what would be described as a run-pass option for the offense. You take your shots that are attempted to be aggressive to stop the run and add extra defenders in the front and say, ‘okay they run a slant or something in the pass game.’ We have to hold up the corner. You can't always have an extra guy in every location whether it's in the post, whether it’s on the half, so on and so forth. They took advantage of it. That's one of those things where we were in a position to make a play. They made one, we did not. Obviously you don't put your corners in that no deep situation every single snap but have to hold up when we do and ultimately get him on the ground if we're not gonna make a play on the ball.”
On missed defensive opportunities
"You have to hold up your end from a defensive standpoint. I think there's certainly opportunities that we didn't take advantage of tonight. And so much of it, I think just says, as I continue to evaluate over the last couple of weeks is that you have to be the same defense - play one, play 30, play 50, play 60. And what you're what you're seeing on film right now, from a week ago, and then then what you saw tonight is just too much of the roller coaster. The same guy that shows the ability to play elite coverages on particular snaps is the same guy that has a breakdown later in the game. The same guy who's making tackles by being a solid contributor for us defensively doesn't do so well. Opportunities to get two hands on footballs in the pass game, again, have a tendency right now to not come down with those things. In the end, those missed opportunities continue to hurt us. And so that's something obviously we got to get better at, and just ultimately, really disappointing. And again, it comes back to coaching. We have to do a better job to secure those plays."
On changing up the defensive lineup
"That's something that you're certainly analyzing. Are we playing individual guys too many snaps? That's something that you evaluate every single week, whether positive or negative results. But no, when your number’s called and when you're in a position to make play, you're expected to make a play. And whether that's in the defensive front, the linebacking, core or on the back end. Obviously the ones on the back end, when you miss those, that's the one that shows up in terms of the explosive blame and we’ve been disappointed with a couple of weeks, especially with guys that we have seen make those plays in the past. Experienced guys from a year ago, or guys who have gone through the fall camp and the first couple games. And I think it's just that consistency aspect of things that we're not finding right now - in any individual guy on our defense. It’s just a very inconsistent performance over the last two weeks, and when you play that way, you're gonna get punished. When you do things right, it's amazing how this game rewards you. I think we talked about that this week, and when you don't, it punishes you. And, again, we have to do a much better job as coaches."
On positive aspects of the defense
"I thought we played hard up front. I think we'll analyze video. I thought that a couple opportunities for the defense to get a stop in the backfield were missed and ultimately got to get them down in the secondary. But I thought there were certainly some positives and it's responsible to look at those things and praise those individuals for doing things right. But obviously, the negative far outweighs any positives as you leave the stadium tonight."
On falling behind in fourth quarter
"Well, it's one of those things you can talk about until you're blue in the face. And believe me, it's something that we make a huge emphasis of in our program. We talked about finishing - not just this week, but it certainly was the topic of the discussion coming off of last week. Unfortunately, I have to echo what I said maybe a week ago, just failing to get these guys to play at a high level for four quarters. And that that falls on me. Again, the only quarter you can win a football game is the fourth. It's a tremendous opportunity. In power five football, big 12 football you have an opportunity to win the game of football where you show up to put yourself in that situation, and you have to take advantage of it. And with two weeks in a row when we’ve failed to do those things and so we continue to emphasize it. That's what we have to do. But we know the finish aspect will never go away. It's very difficult to play any high level football through three quarters and not a fourth quarter and then come out with a win. So that's obviously an issue. It's a red flag waving in the wind. And we have to do our job as coaches getting our guys to finish."
